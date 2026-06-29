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'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 94, Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Appearance Wearing Sultry Electric Blue Silk Top: Photos

Photo of Barbara Eden
Source: MEGA;sony pictures/NBC

Barbara Eden hit the red carpet for an annual Los Angeles fundraiser.

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June 29 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

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Barbara Eden wowed fans with a rare appearance in Los Angeles, looking radiant in an eye-catching outfit.

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Barbara Eden Made Rare Red Carpet Appearance

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Photo of Barbara Eden rose to fame in the 1960s on the sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie.'
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden rose to fame in the 1960s on the sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

The I Dream of Jeannie star, 94, attended the Angel Foods’ KTLA fundraising special and the Lead With Love: Going The Distance red carpet on Saturday, June 27.

Eden was camera-ready, showing off her trim figure in an elegantly tailored oversized white jacket and coordinating trousers.

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Barbara Eden Looked Stunning

Photo of Barbara Eden wore her hair in bouncy shoulder-length curls.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden wore her hair in bouncy shoulder-length curls.

The TV icon added a silky electric blue top for a pop of color, finishing the look with dainty gold jewelry and open-toed white heels.

Eden wore her shoulder-length blonde hair in bouncy waves and was all smiles as she posed for pictures at the high-profile event.

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Barbara Eden Is Best Known as Jeannie From 'I Dream of Jeannie'

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Photo of Barbara Eden was among several A-listers on the red carpet for the Los Angeles-based event.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Eden was among several A-listers on the red carpet for the Los Angeles-based event.

Eden joined several television and film stars — including Brooke Shields, Adam Brody and Amy Poehler – for the annual fundraiser, later delighting fans by recreating her signature genie pose.

The actress is best known for her titular role as 2,000-year-old genie Jeannie on the NBC fantasy series, which ran for five seasons between 1965 and 1970.

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'I Dream of Jeannie' Celebrated 60th Anniversary Last Year

Photo of 'I Dream of Jeanie' celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025.
Source: MEGA

'I Dream of Jeannie' celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025.

The show celebrated its 60th anniversary in October 2025, with Eden still making appearances at fan events all over the world.

"I didn't realize, actually, how popular Jeannie was until several years after, and it still amazes me," she told a news outlet in October 2025. "I think I had nothing to do with it. It was the audience."

She continued, "I can't believe it. I have mail from Russia. Can you imagine? I have fan mail from Russia and China and Japan, Poland, Italy, a lot from Germany and South America, the U.K. — and if you had told me that when we were shooting, I wouldn't have believed it."

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Barbara Eden 'Really Enjoys' Her Quiet Life With Her Husband

Photo of Barbara Eden married her husband, Jon Eicholtz, in 1991.
Source: sony pictures

Barbara Eden married her husband, Jon Eicholtz, in 1991.

As Eden looked back on her decades-long career, she reflected on what she wanted fans to remember most, saying, "That I made them laugh, made them happy, took them to another place."

Eden lives a simpler life nowadays with her husband, Jon Eicholtz, whom she married in 1991, and their dog, Bentley.

"We're just happy to be together," she told the outlet about their romance. "We really enjoy each other."

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