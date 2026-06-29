'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 94, Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Appearance Wearing Sultry Electric Blue Silk Top: Photos

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Barbara Eden wowed fans with a rare appearance in Los Angeles, looking radiant in an eye-catching outfit.

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Barbara Eden Made Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden rose to fame in the 1960s on the sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

The I Dream of Jeannie star, 94, attended the Angel Foods’ KTLA fundraising special and the Lead With Love: Going The Distance red carpet on Saturday, June 27. Eden was camera-ready, showing off her trim figure in an elegantly tailored oversized white jacket and coordinating trousers.

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Barbara Eden Looked Stunning

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden wore her hair in bouncy shoulder-length curls.

The TV icon added a silky electric blue top for a pop of color, finishing the look with dainty gold jewelry and open-toed white heels. Eden wore her shoulder-length blonde hair in bouncy waves and was all smiles as she posed for pictures at the high-profile event.

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Barbara Eden Is Best Known as Jeannie From 'I Dream of Jeannie'

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Source: MEGA Barbara Eden was among several A-listers on the red carpet for the Los Angeles-based event.

Eden joined several television and film stars — including Brooke Shields, Adam Brody and Amy Poehler – for the annual fundraiser, later delighting fans by recreating her signature genie pose. The actress is best known for her titular role as 2,000-year-old genie Jeannie on the NBC fantasy series, which ran for five seasons between 1965 and 1970.

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'I Dream of Jeannie' Celebrated 60th Anniversary Last Year

Source: MEGA 'I Dream of Jeannie' celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2025.

The show celebrated its 60th anniversary in October 2025, with Eden still making appearances at fan events all over the world. "I didn't realize, actually, how popular Jeannie was until several years after, and it still amazes me," she told a news outlet in October 2025. "I think I had nothing to do with it. It was the audience." She continued, "I can't believe it. I have mail from Russia. Can you imagine? I have fan mail from Russia and China and Japan, Poland, Italy, a lot from Germany and South America, the U.K. — and if you had told me that when we were shooting, I wouldn't have believed it."

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Barbara Eden 'Really Enjoys' Her Quiet Life With Her Husband

Source: sony pictures Barbara Eden married her husband, Jon Eicholtz, in 1991.