PHOTOS 'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Her 94th Birthday With Rare Outing in L.A.: Photos Source: NBC; MEGA OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Source: NBC Barbara Eden is best known for her appearances on 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

Barbara Eden celebrated another trip around the sun with a rare outing in Los Angeles. The I Dream of Jeannie star started off her 94th birthday celebration on Saturday, August 23, with a trip to a hair salon in Studio City. The TV icon’s hair was freshly styled in bouncy waves as she walked toward her vehicle in new photos.

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden looked trendy in white sunglasses.

Eden was dressed in a trendy outfit for the special occasion, wearing a siren-red long-sleeve shirt, paired with a floral maxi skirt in the same shade of red. She completed the look with white sunglasses, a gold watch and nude sandals.

Source: MEGA Barbara Evan's official Instagram account also marked the special occasion.

A post from the actress’s official Instagram account also marked the special occasion. “Let's all take a moment to wish our favorite blonde, entertainment icon and Hollywood legend Barbara Eden a very VERY Happy Birthday today!” the caption read. “We invite you to share your birthday wishes for Ms. Eden here as she celebrates her 94th Birthday! -Team Eden”

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden was photographed leaving a hair salon.

Both fans and followers of the actress rushed to the comment section to share their well-wishes. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BARBARA🎈 I ❤️you!,” Jennie Garth wrote. “Happy Birthday icon!😻,” Paris Hilton chimed in. Meanwhile, a fan added, “Happy birthday Barbara. May God bless you and continue to grant you a long life and health. You are a legend.❤️🔥”

Source: MEGA Barbara Evans is known for her nearly 70-year career.

Eden got her big break in 1955 when she became a recurring sketch performer on The Johnny Carson Show. Since then, she’s become a media icon, starring in more than 19 TV movies, 25 films and 5 TV series in her nearly 70-year career. Eden is best known for her portrayal of Jeannie, a 2,000-year-old genie who falls for astronaut Major Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman) on I Dream of Jeannie. The 5-season show aired from 1965 to 1970.

Source: NBC Barbara Eden got her big break as Jeannie, in 'I Dream of Jeannie.'