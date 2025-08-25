or
'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Her 94th Birthday With Rare Outing in L.A.: Photos

Source: NBC; MEGA
Aug. 25 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Photo of Barbara Eden is best known for her appearances on 'I Dream of Jeannie.'
Source: NBC

Barbara Eden celebrated another trip around the sun with a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The I Dream of Jeannie star started off her 94th birthday celebration on Saturday, August 23, with a trip to a hair salon in Studio City. The TV icon’s hair was freshly styled in bouncy waves as she walked toward her vehicle in new photos.

Photo of Barbara Eden looked trendy in white sunglasses.
Source: MEGA

Eden was dressed in a trendy outfit for the special occasion, wearing a siren-red long-sleeve shirt, paired with a floral maxi skirt in the same shade of red. She completed the look with white sunglasses, a gold watch and nude sandals.

Photo of Barbara Evan's official Instagram account also marked the special occasion.
Source: MEGA

A post from the actress’s official Instagram account also marked the special occasion. “Let's all take a moment to wish our favorite blonde, entertainment icon and Hollywood legend Barbara Eden a very VERY Happy Birthday today!” the caption read. “We invite you to share your birthday wishes for Ms. Eden here as she celebrates her 94th Birthday! -Team Eden”

Photo of Barbara Eden was photographed leaving a hair salon.
Source: MEGA

Both fans and followers of the actress rushed to the comment section to share their well-wishes. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BARBARA🎈 I ❤️you!,” Jennie Garth wrote.

“Happy Birthday icon!😻,” Paris Hilton chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fan added, “Happy birthday Barbara. May God bless you and continue to grant you a long life and health. You are a legend.❤️🔥”

Photo of Barbara Evans is known for her nearly 70-year career.
Source: MEGA

Eden got her big break in 1955 when she became a recurring sketch performer on The Johnny Carson Show. Since then, she’s become a media icon, starring in more than 19 TV movies, 25 films and 5 TV series in her nearly 70-year career.

Eden is best known for her portrayal of Jeannie, a 2,000-year-old genie who falls for astronaut Major Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman) on I Dream of Jeannie. The 5-season show aired from 1965 to 1970.

Photo of Barbara Eden got her big break as Jeannie, in 'I Dream of Jeannie.'
Source: NBC

Last year, Eden told a news outlet how she planned to celebrate her 93rd birthday. “I am so grateful to have completed another trip around the sun,” she explained in a statement. “I’ll be spending my birthday having lunch with my husband and some dear friends. I will also be enjoying the weekend with my family, my sister Alison, her husband, and their children. I want to thank all my friends and fans around the world for their outpouring of love and well wishes on my special day.”

