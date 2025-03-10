Ian McKellan Urges Closeted Actors to Come Out, Says 'Being in the Closet Is Silly'

“I have never met anybody who came out who regretted it,” McKellen said in an interview with The Times of London. “I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out. Being in the closet is silly — there’s no need for it. Don’t listen to your advisers, listen to your heart. Listen to your gay friends who know better. Come out. Get into the sunshine.”

The X Files star, who came out during a radio interview with the BBC in 1988, discussed how there’s never been an openly gay U.K. prime minster, best actor Oscar winner or Premier League soccer player.

“In women’s sport it’s not an issue,” he continued. “I would imagine young footballers are probably, like actors, getting very bad advice from agents who are worried about their own incomes. But the first Premier League footballer to come out will become the most famous footballer in the world, with all the agencies begging for his name on their products.”