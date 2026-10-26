Politics ICE Detainee Dies From Reported Suicide Amid Hunger Strike in Georgia Facility: 'This Was a Preventable Tragedy,' Says Advocacy Director Source: MEGA A man has died by apparent suicide at an ICE facility where inmates are engaging in a hunger strike. Adam Downer Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A man in a Georgia ICE facility where detainees are engaging in a hunger strike to protest their poor treatment has died. Luis Sandoval, 48, allegedly committed suicide in Folkston, Georgia's D Ray James facility. He was found on October 23 with a ligature around his neck and was pronounced dead that morning.

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'A Preventable Tragedy'

Source: GOOD DEEDS USA / YOUTUBE A still from the video made by striking detainees.

Sandoval is the 60th person to die in ICE custody. He was arrested by ICE on October 8 and had been in the facility for only two weeks before his death. It is unknown if he was participating in the hunger strike, which had been going on since before Sandoval entered the facility. “This was a preventable tragedy,” said Azadeh Shahshahani, the legal and advocacy director for Georga-based social justice organization Project South. "We hold ICE and the private prison corporation fully responsible for any harm that migrants suffer at Folkston. We call for an immediate independent investigation into this tragic death and for accountability. Folkston must be shut down immediately.”

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Politicians Demand Accountability

Source: MEGA Jon Ossoff was among the politicians calling for an investigation into the facility.

Sandoval's death stirred politicians to condemn ICE and the Folkston facility. “Today I received notification of the 60th death in ICE custody since Trump returned to office. Sadly, this appears to be a death by suicide,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington wrote on X. “When our country detains people, we have the responsibility of ensuring both their physical and mental health — not driving them, though incredible cruelty, to commit suicide. Dismantle ICE.” Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock also wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin demanding an "immediate investigation" into the facility.

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It's Unclear If Sandoval Was Engaged in the Hunger Strike

Source: MEGA ICE protests continue throughout the United States.

Sandoval's death comes amid allegations from inmates that guards have taken to violently force feeding striking inmates. When the inmates announced their hunger strike in early October, every striker said they had been held at the facility for over a year, and in some cases longer, as there has been no progress in their asylum and immigration cases. They further alleged substandard medical care, threats from guards, moldy food and a lack of due process.

Tom Homan Boasted About 'Highest Standard of Care'

Source: MEGA Tom Homan said ICE takes care of detainees.