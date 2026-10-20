Politics ICE Hires DHS Official Micah Bock Despite Past Sexual Misconduct Allegations Involving Capitol Hill Intern Source: DHS Micah Bock has risen through the ranks in DHS despite his past. Adam Downer Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On October 19, Micah Bock announced he had been moved out of a role at the Department of Homeland Security and into a senior position at Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. ICE's new Deputy Chief of Staff and assistant comms director — who faced sexual misconduct allegation in his past — celebrated his new job by immediately posting far right dog whistles on social media.

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Micah Bock Accused of Sexual Misconduct in 2016

Source: MEGA Micah Bock was the friend and employee of controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Bock was formerly the comms director for former Rep. Madison Cawthorn. In 2021, Buzzfeed published a story investigating the sexual assault allegations against the controversial Republican from his time at Patrick Henry College in Virginia. The story also included a disturbing allegation against Bock, who was Cawthorn's college friend before he landed a job on his congressional campaign. Bock is accused by Leah Petree, then a Capitol Hill intern and now an aide in Rep. Chip Roy's office, of pressing his genitalia against her despite numerous clear denials as she tried to sleep at a 2016 house party. "I could feel, like, hard genitalia. It was that level of, like, I could feel him pressed into me and just being like, no,” she recalled. Petree told Buzzfeed that the following morning, Bock texted her, “You definitely weren't really asleep. You wanted it." Bock later insisted to Petree's boyfriend at the time that she was "asking for it."

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Micah Bock Allegedly Claimed Victim 'Asked For It,' Was Never Disciplined

Source: DHS Micah Bock allegedly said the individual was 'asking for it.'

Petree told her mother, Rebecca Powell, about the incident months later. Powell accosted Bock in 2018 at Patrick Henry's men's dorms. She recalled telling him, "'Who do you think you are touching my daughter this way? You can’t sexually harass my daughter.'" “I was pushing him around the room with my presence. Trying to make him feel like he made my daughter feel,” she said. Powell said Bock told her that it had been a misunderstanding. Bock texted Buzzfeed and called the allegation "completely untrue."

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Micah Bock Language Espoused by Elon Musk

Source: MEGA Micah Bock used 'Great Replacement theory' language espoused by Elon Musk.

The story resurfaced online as news of Bock's high-profile new gig spread. He has not offered new comment on the allegations against him. His post celebrating his new job has raised allegations that he is espousing far-right, "Great Replacement" conspiracy theories. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve President Trump at @DHSgov," he wrote. "Remigration is the decisive battle of our time, and represents the only means of securing the longevity of this Republic and the continuity of the people and civilization that built it. The work continues at @ICEgov."

Micah Bock Evokes Far-right 'Great Replacement' Theory

Source: DHS Micah Bock made videos for Kristi Noem before joining ICE.