Ice-T Urges Law & Order Fans to End Benson & Stabler's Frustrating Romance Standoff

Ice-T urged 'Law & Order' fans to push for a Benson and Stabler romance as he backs Bensler shippers.

Despite the electric chemistry between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, their characters have yet to make a romantic connection. However, Ice-T, who stars in the long-running series, believes it's about time the iconic duo took their relationship to the next level.

Ice-T said he's been telling Bensler to 'get a room' for years.

"I don't know, that's just the show. I don't know what's going on. But I've been telling them to get a room for a long time," Ice-T told Entertainment Weekly, expressing his support for the fans craving a Bensler hookup. Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni launched SVU in 1999, with Hargitay portraying the compassionate Capt. Olivia Benson and Meloni playing the hot-headed Sr. Det. Elliot Stabler. The pair ignited sparks from their first moments on screen, yet twelve seasons as costars and twelve additional years of cameos on each other's shows — since Meloni's departure in 2011 and his return in 2021 with Law & Order: Organized Crime — has not led to a single kiss.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have chemistry.

Ice-T recognizes the hopes of Bensler fans while offering a reality check. "News blast, it's not real! There are writers behind it," he reminded the audience. "People always say, 'You should have done this. You should have done this.' I'm like, I can only say the words they put in my mouth. I can say it my way, I can give it my flavor. But we're going for a ride along with them." Yet, hope isn't entirely lost for a romantic plot twist, though Ice-T highlighted another potential obstacle. "Now, Mariska is a producer on the show, and she's also directed a few. She's not a writer, but she has a lot of power, so she's kind of steering the boat," he noted. However, he added, "I don't know if [producer] Dick Wolf wants them to ever hook up. Maybe he just wants to keep dangling that carrot. Keep the seasons coming in."

Ice-T noted producer Dick Wolf may prefer to 'keep dangling that carrot.'

Fans have long speculated about the reasons behind the characters' unfulfilled passion. Meloni previously discussed a planned kiss that never made it on screen, stating, "We were attempting something. I don't think it worked. But I'm not going to tell you why it didn't work, because you all have your opinion." He also echoed Ice-T's sentiment about the limitations actors face, regardless of their roles as directors or executive producers.

Despite the roadblocks, Meloni recently joked to a fan on social media, "I'm f------ trying" to get Benson and Stabler together. For her part, Hargitay referred to the characters as "soulmates, in a way," during a June interview.

Mariska Hargitay said Benson and Stabler are 'soulmates.'