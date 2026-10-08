Ice-T Praises Taylor Swift After Filming 'Law & Order' Emmys Skit: 'She Could Act in Anything'

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If Ice-T wasn't a Swiftie before Taylor Swift came on Law & Order for a skit, he certainly is now. The veteran SVU actor opened up about what it was like having the international megastar on set — and he had nothing but good things to say about his fellow musician.

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Ice-T Praises Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order' Skit

Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance in the skit.

Speaking on stage during the Variety Experience and Culture Summit: The IRL Advantage, Ice-T said, "Taylor Swift has that energy. She came in here like this [snaps]. She had a cat, her cat was drunk or something." Ice-T continued, "She and I would connect on music. You know, she's a musician. But she just knocked it out; I'm sure she could act in anything she wants to do, 'cause she has it. She has that thing."

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There Was One Downside to Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order' Appearance

Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE Ice-T 'had a good time' with the pop star.

Although Ice-T loved having Swift on set, he didn't appreciate the aftermath. "We had a good time, but then it was over, it was like, 'Nobody can say anything, no one can take a picture, no social media ...' he recalled. "They were so worried. I mean, take it easy!"

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Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE

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Inside Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order' Cameo

Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY/YOUTUBE Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson also made a cameo.

Swift made waves a few weeks ago when she appeared alongside the main cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in an adorable skit that aired during the Emmys. In the skit, the unit was trying to elucidate the "mystery" of whether Swift would be at the Emmys, before Swift was revealed as a "rookie," a.k.a. not playing herself, but talking about herself. As part of the skit, Swift even held up her cat named Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay's character and joked about herself, saying, "She's probably going to be sitting at home playing with those cats she's named after TV show characters."

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Source: TAYLOR SWIFT/YOUTUBE

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay's Longstanding Friendship

Source: CHARLES WENZELBERG/NEW YORK POST / MEGA Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay have been friends for ages.