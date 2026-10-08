Ice-T Praises Taylor Swift After Filming 'Law & Order' Emmys Skit: 'She Could Act in Anything'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
If Ice-T wasn't a Swiftie before Taylor Swift came on Law & Order for a skit, he certainly is now.
The veteran SVU actor opened up about what it was like having the international megastar on set — and he had nothing but good things to say about his fellow musician.
Ice-T Praises Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order' Skit
Speaking on stage during the Variety Experience and Culture Summit: The IRL Advantage, Ice-T said, "Taylor Swift has that energy. She came in here like this [snaps]. She had a cat, her cat was drunk or something."
Ice-T continued, "She and I would connect on music. You know, she's a musician. But she just knocked it out; I'm sure she could act in anything she wants to do, 'cause she has it. She has that thing."
There Was One Downside to Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order' Appearance
Although Ice-T loved having Swift on set, he didn't appreciate the aftermath.
"We had a good time, but then it was over, it was like, 'Nobody can say anything, no one can take a picture, no social media ...' he recalled. "They were so worried. I mean, take it easy!"
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Inside Taylor Swift's 'Law & Order' Cameo
Swift made waves a few weeks ago when she appeared alongside the main cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in an adorable skit that aired during the Emmys.
In the skit, the unit was trying to elucidate the "mystery" of whether Swift would be at the Emmys, before Swift was revealed as a "rookie," a.k.a. not playing herself, but talking about herself.
As part of the skit, Swift even held up her cat named Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay's character and joked about herself, saying, "She's probably going to be sitting at home playing with those cats she's named after TV show characters."
Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay's Longstanding Friendship
Swift appeared in the skit to help support Hargitay, with whom she's been besties since 2014, when she first announced she named her cat Olivia Benson.
Hargitay went on to appear in the "Bad Blood" music video, and the two women have hung out a bunch since then.
Recently, the SVU actress joined Swift and her other friends, the Haim sisters, to watch the Knicks in June at Madison Square Garden.