Icons of Innovation: Top 10 Women of 2025

1. Liz “New York City” Eswein Liz Eswein, co-founder of New York or Nowhere, is becoming a defining voice for her beloved city. Known to over 1.5 million of her Instagram followers as @newyorkcity, Liz has created a brand that exists beyond social media, representing the energy and identity of New York to an international audience. The firm embodies the city in all its diversity, strength, and creative spirit through original content, curated collaborations, and bustling events that showcase everything from dentist office-style neighborhoods to its most famous landmarks. With her team, Liz has forged lasting partnerships. These collaborations have cemented New York or Nowhere as more than just a lifestyle brand; it is a cultural movement that celebrates and amplifies the city’s influence worldwide. Her work has earned her recognition across the industry, placing her among the most influential voices in media and branding today. Liz continues to inspire through her leadership and innovation, solidifying her reputation as a bold entrepreneur shaping the future of culture, community, and commerce.

Source: SHANNON K

2. Shannon K Shannon K is stepping into her biggest moment yet with the release of her viral single “Antidote.” She is proving she has what it takes to dominate both the Western and South Asian music worlds. The cinematic music video for Antidote has already made a global splash. Packed with bold visuals and powerful emotion, Antidote is not just a track climbing the charts; it is a full statement of who Shannon K is as an artist. Born into music royalty as the daughter of Bollywood icon Kumar Sanu, and carving her own path with a sound stitching Eastern and Western sensibilities in soul and pop, Shannon has already performed at several high-profile events, getting recognition from some of the biggest tastemakers in the industry. Though already laden with milestones in her career, Antidote is, by far, considered to be her best and most defining work to date. Fans and critics label it the start of an extraordinary new chapter. Shannon’s track record backs it up. She has already delivered chart-topping hits like “9 to 5” and “OTT.” Alongside her music, she has acting credits, executive production projects, and features in well-regarded publications. Now with Antidote taking over playlists and timelines around the world, Shannon K is positioning herself as one of the most exciting breakout stars on the global stage.

Source: LINNSEY DOLSON

3. Linnsey Dolson Linnsey Dolson has lived a story that feels larger than life. Having faced personal and professional challenges as a young single mother, she has since rebuilt her life and established herself as a respected and sought-after speaker, entrepreneur, and coach who is inspiring women everywhere to rise above their fears. Her signature method, The Jump Effect, helps women shatter cycles of self-doubt and step into unshakable confidence and purpose. With a mix of spiritual awakening, mindset rewiring, and self-discipline, Linnsey has created a transformational formula that is resonating with audiences around the world. Her own journey is what makes her so relatable and magnetic. From rock bottom to building a thriving six-figure business, Linnsey proves that it is possible to rewrite your story no matter how it begins. Through The Jump Effect, she shares practical tools to release shame, rewire negative beliefs, and reclaim personal power. Her speaking style combines professional insight with a deeply personal edge that resonates strongly with women who have faced challenges and are ready to embrace their next chapter. Today, Linnsey is not only a sought-after speaker but also a multi-passionate entrepreneur with several income streams, including her cleaning business, coaching programs, and a podcast. She is also a strong advocate for women in recovery, showing how healing and business success can go hand in hand. For countless women, Linnsey Dolson is more than a coach; she is living proof that you can leap beyond fear, create your own empire, and build a life of freedom, confidence, and power.

Source: AESTHETIC ISLAND

4. Eva Israilova | Aesthetic Island Aesthetic Island has grown into a well-regarded destination in Brooklyn for advanced med spa services, led by board-certified Nurse Practitioner and clinical educator Eva Israilova. The clinic specializes in injectables, thread lifts, and non-invasive treatments for both face and body. Clients can expect personalized services ranging from wrinkle reduction and facial contouring to advanced body sculpting and skin resurfacing. Each treatment plan is tailored to a client’s lifestyle and goals, with an emphasis on thoughtful techniques designed to support a natural and refreshed appearance. Among the spa’s most sought-after offerings is the nonsurgical nose job using dermal fillers. With expertise and precision, Eva smooths bumps, refines the bridge, and subtly lifts the tip, creating immediate enhancements tailored to each individual’s facial structure. Equally popular is the CO2 laser treatment, which Eva describes as the ultimate skin reset. This technology is designed to gently resurface the skin and support collagen production, which may help improve texture and tone. When paired with Morpheus8, it offers a complementary approach for clients seeking more comprehensive treatment options. Aesthetic Island’s menu extends far beyond injectables and lasers, offering HydraFacial, dermaplaning, chemical peels, IV therapy, laser hair removal, teeth whitening, and weight-loss programs. Eva’s modern approach to aesthetics also includes a training curriculum for Registered Nurses, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners. Students learn foundational techniques in Botox and lip fillers, as well as advanced skills like jawline contouring, temple fillers, tear trough rejuvenation, and PDO threads. By blending education with innovation, Eva not only enhances her clients’ beauty but also helps shape the next generation of aesthetic professionals.

Source: MORGAN PEACEMAN

5. Morgan Peaceman Nomaste Hungry, created by Morgan Peaceman, is all about making weeknight dinners less stressful and more nourishing. With a playful twist on the phrase “stay hungry,” her platform transforms family meals from overwhelming to enjoyable through simple, approachable recipes. Morgan’s philosophy is centered on quick, family-friendly dishes that anyone can handle, even novice cooks. By focusing on fresh ingredients and fuss-free prep, she ensures that dinner becomes an opportunity to connect with loved ones rather than a daily challenge. With her husband acting as “creative director” and their two children lending their approval as taste testers, Morgan brings a sense of joy and humor to the kitchen. Her approach is refreshingly practical, cutting through the pressures of perfect plating or overly complicated methods. She champions the Dutch oven as her go-to tool, proving that budget-friendly versions work just as well as expensive models. From there, her 3-2-1 strategy keeps things simple: three vegetables, two proteins, and one big starch. This formula allows home cooks to build entire weeks of meals without stress or guilt. Recipes are designed to be ready in under 30 minutes, easy to meal prep, and clever with leftovers. Dishes like savory chicken cutlets, freezer-ready meatballs, or cheeseburger pasta made with bone-broth-infused noodles deliver both comfort and nutrition, pleasing picky eaters and busy parents alike. The heart of Nomaste Hungry is its story. Born during a trip to Europe with her husband in 2018, it grew into a love letter to gathering around the table and sharing food that feels both hearty and wholesome. Today, Morgan curates her recipes on nomastehungry.com, categorized by protein, meal type, sides and starters, and cooking style, making it easy for anyone to find inspiration. With each new recipe and her e-book of weeknight-friendly dishes, she proves that nourishing your family and yourself does not have to be complicated. Even on the busiest evenings, Nomaste Hungry offers a way to bring calm, comfort, and connection back to the dinner table.

Source: ALEXIS ROSE CASTILLO

6. Alexis Rose Castillo Alexis Rose Castillo is the Chief Operating Officer of BPM Music, a global music technology and creative platform that empowers DJs, producers, and music creators with the tools they need to succeed. With more than 13 years at the company, she has played a pivotal role in its expansion and reputation as one of the most trusted platforms in the industry. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping BPM Music’s culture, ensuring it remains a space where innovation and community thrive. Her journey with BPM Music began in customer service, where her dedication to people, process, and community quickly set her apart. She rose to become Head of Human Resources, building a strong foundation for BPM’s talent strategy with a focus on collaboration and innovation. Today, as Chief Operating Officer, Alexis oversees daily operations, guides cross-functional teams, and brings together exceptional talent while preserving the culture that has fueled BPM Music’s growth. Beyond her professional achievements, Alexis is equally devoted to her role as a mother of three. Balancing the responsibilities of raising her children with the demands of leading a global company, she demonstrates resilience, focus, and an unwavering commitment to making an impact at every level. Her ability to succeed in both arenas highlights not only her leadership skills but also her passion for creating environments where people can thrive.

Source: SARINA KZIYEVA

7. Sarina Kaziyeva Internationally acclaimed and globally recognized as a celebrity injector, Sarina Kaziyeva has quickly become one of the most prominent and Top figures in the world of aesthetics. Known for her signature treatments like the RedCarpet Lift and Balkan Lips, her approach blends medical precision with a strong sense of artistry. What makes her stand out is not only her skill but the philosophy behind her work. With a dual background in medicine and mental health, Kaziyeva approaches aesthetics as more than surface-level beauty. She sees it as a way to restore confidence and empower her clients, ensuring that treatments balance inner well-being with outer transformation. For many, an appointment with her at FACE.by.Sarina feels less like a cosmetic procedure and more like a step toward a stronger sense of self. Beyond her clinic, Kaziyeva is shaping the future of the industry through her Global Aesthetic Academy, where she trains medical professionals in advanced techniques. Her courses focus on safety, ethics, and anatomy, raising standards in a field that is often criticized for quick-fix approaches. From her personal journey as a single mother to her current role as an international leader, Sarina Kaziyeva represents resilience, determination, and innovation and is proving that aesthetics can be as much about empowerment as it is about beauty.

Source: DR. BEHNAZ GAREMANI

8. Dr. Behnaz Garemani From the time she was a little girl standing on a chair in her mother’s dental office, Dr. Behnaz Garemani knew she was destined for a life devoted to creating smiles. Those early moments of curiosity turned into a lifelong passion that blended her natural artistic gift with her fascination for medicine. Determined to understand the harmony of facial features, she pursued advanced training in New York City and refined her expertise in aesthetic dentistry. For Dr. Garemani, every patient is more than a dental case; they are a canvas, and her work is equal parts science and art. In 2015, Dr. Garemani brought her vision to life with the opening of her luxurious dental spa, a sanctuary that redefines the patient experience. The spa goes far beyond traditional dentistry by integrating high-end skin treatments and body sculpting with smile transformations. This holistic approach reflects her belief that beauty, health, and confidence are deeply connected. Patients who walk through her doors are treated like VIPs, immersed in an atmosphere of care, excellence, and luxury. With more than a decade of experience, her reputation is matched by her unwavering dedication to delivering bespoke treatments that restore confidence and transform lives. Looking to the future, Dr. Garemani plans to expand her innovative dental spa concept to reach more communities, with social media playing a key role in sharing her vision and connecting with new patients. Through her popular Instagram, @thedentistinheels, she showcases her artistry and inspires people far beyond her practice. Her work is a reminder that a radiant smile is more than a cosmetic enhancement; it is a reflection of inner beauty and personal strength. Dr. Behnaz Garemani stands at the forefront of aesthetic dentistry, reshaping the way the world sees the connection between health, beauty, and confidence.

Source: SOULDELANA

9. Souldelana | The Residence Wellness Spa The Residence Wellness Spa by Souldelana has officially debuted in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, bringing a new level of luxury and innovation to the community. Located at 3354 Nostrand Avenue, the 2,400-square-foot sanctuary combines high-performance treatments with next-generation aesthetic technology, rivaling the most elite wellness destinations in cities like Manhattan, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Paris. Guests can now access advanced therapies once reserved for celebrity clinics and exclusive recovery centers, all within the heart of South Brooklyn. Inside this serene retreat, every detail is designed to restore and rejuvenate. Guests are welcomed into a space with an expansive layout, soothing ambiance, and beautifully curated outdoor amenities that encourage relaxation. The spa’s warm concierge team ensures a personalized experience, while credentialed professionals, including Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and certified specialists, deliver cutting-edge treatments. From advanced facials and PRP therapies to chemical peels and light-based technologies, each service is tailored to the individual with safety, efficacy, and results at the forefront. Wellness at The Residence goes beyond skincare, offering contrast therapies that refresh both body and mind. Guests can transition from an infrared sauna to a dry sauna before plunging into a cold bath to boost circulation and recovery. Between treatments, the on-site wellness café serves nutrient-rich juices, snacks, and signature caviar shots for a touch of indulgence. For those seeking exclusivity, the spa offers private party experiences, while the fully equipped mobile spa brings world-class treatments directly to your doorstep.

Source: MARISSA SABATELLI

10. Marissa Sabatelli Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, with strong Italian roots, Marissa grew up in a city where stoops became stages and every block told a story. That upbringing fueled her love for culture, fashion, and the unstoppable energy of New York City. Drawn to aesthetics and self-expression, she naturally gravitated toward the world of luxury fashion, carrying with her the vibrant spirit of her city. One of Marissa’s proudest accomplishments was owning her own boutique and salon, Marissa’s Closet, for ten unforgettable years in New York City. For her, shopping is more than a transaction; it is a ritual and a source of peace, an act of finding beauty in the everyday. Building her business from the ground up was the realization of a lifelong dream fueled by determination and love. Her philosophy is simple yet profound: style is an extension of self, and true beauty radiates from authenticity rather than labels. The fast pace of luxury fashion taught her that it is not what you wear but how you carry your spirit that makes an impact. New York City remains her greatest muse, especially its vibrant nightlife, where fashion, art, and music collide after dark. For Marissa, these nights are not just indulgences but living art forms, extensions of her creativity and energy. She has met designers, dreamers, and artists on dance floors and sidewalks, all shaping her journey and fueling her vision. Through every chapter, whether in showrooms, boutiques, or the city streets, Marissa returns to her roots, her faith, and the values that guide her. For her, life in New York is more than a career; it is a journey of positivity, kindness, and expression.

