NEWS Idris Elba Stands Firm on Not 'Making a Fool of Himself' for James Bond Role Source: MEGA Idris Elba faces ongoing James Bond casting speculation as a source claims he will not chase after the famed role without an official offer. OK! Staff March 12 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

Idris Elba, the popular actor and fan-favorite to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond, has made his feelings clear regarding the iconic role. A source tells Closer Weekly that Elba has engaged in numerous unofficial discussions about the position over the years. However, an official offer has never materialized despite the public's overwhelming support.

Amazon MGM Studios Searches for a New James Bond Actor

With Amazon MGM Studios now officially in charge of the Bond franchise and casting for a new spy underway, Elba is reportedly frustrated over the situation. The source revealed, “Idris is more annoyed than ever,” as he faces the reality of producers seeking “a fresh-faced unknown actor” for the upcoming reboot, as reported by Deadline. Elba's resolve remains strong. “Idris is not willing to make a fool of himself just to get this role,” the source continued, noting the actor has grown tired of waiting for producers to consider candidates outside of their typical age range. “He’s not getting his hopes up that producers are willing to look seriously at an actor not in his late twenties or early thirties.”

Idris Elba Refuses to Chase the Role Without an Offer

Despite the lack of an official Bond offer, Elba has not faced a shortage of roles. The source emphasized, “He’s not starving for exciting, high-paying work at all.” The Golden Globe winner has a wealth of opportunities available to him. Over time, Elba has grown weary of the constant speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the franchise. “At some point, he got tired of all the questions and speculation around his involvement in the franchise,” the insider explained. This frustration extends to the idea of potentially playing a supervillain opposite a younger actor.

Actor Moves Forward With Other Major Projects

Elba has made it abundantly clear that he is not willing to jump through hoops to prove his worthiness for the role. “He’s already made his case, and he’s going to let the chips fall where they may,” the source stated.

