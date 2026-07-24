Iggy Azalea Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs in Tiny Sports Bra and Ultra Low-Rise Pants: See Photo

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Iggy Azalea put her toned figure on full display in her latest thirst trap. The "Fancy" rapper, 36, stopped to snap a mirror selfie wearing a tiny sports bra and ultra low-rise sweatpants in a photo shared via X on Thursday, July 23.

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Iggy Azalea Shared Racy Thirst Trap

Source: @iggyazalea/Instagram Iggy Azalea's sculpted midsection took center stage in her latest upload.

Azalea hid her face behind her phone, with only her long blonde ponytail peeking through. Fans were obsessed with the Australian native's fit physique, flooding the comments section with praise.

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Iggy Azalea Was Showered With Compliments

Source: MEGA While some fans praised Iggy Azalea's figure, others begged her to release new music.

"Looking strong and confident! 💪✨ The dedication to fitness really shows. Wishing her continued success in everything she does. 🌟," one fan wrote, while a second user added, "D--- IGGY! That's a bad a-- stomach." "This ponytail + bralette combo is so real," a third added. "Keep it up!" Meanwhile, other fans looked past the photo and instead begged the "Black Widow" artist to release new music. "Make rap great again Iggy 😭😭😭," wrote one follower.

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Iggy Azalea Released Her Last Musical Project in 2021

Source: MEGA Iggy Azalea revealed she was done with music following her 2021 album, 'The End of an Era.'

Azalea is best known for her 2014 hit single "Fancy," which helped establish her as one of the most commercially successful Australian rappers of the decade. Her last project dates back to 2021, when she released her third studio album, The End of an Era, which she has called her final musical project. "For me The End of an Era is a two-pronged thing,” she told Billboard following the album's release. "One, it obviously reverences the fact that it’s kind of like an adventure of the last decade, for me drawing inspiration from past projects and just referencing the ‘era’ as in the decade but also a nod to the fact that it’s a last hurrah… it’s probably the last project I’m going to put out musically, so it’s the end of a chapter of my life."

Iggy Azalea Is 'Very Sure' About Not Returning to Music

Source: MEGA Iggy Azalea said navigating the rap industry felt like a 'battlefield.'