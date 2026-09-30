Iggy Azalea Returns to Music as She Says Being 'Incapacitated by Mushrooms' Caused Her to Have an 'Inner Crisis' About Not Making Songs

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Iggy Azalea is coming out of retirement — and it's all thanks to mushrooms. In an Instagram caption, the 36-year-old artist told fans she has returned to the studio for the first time in years after having an "inner crisis" while "incapacitated by mushrooms."

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A Surprising Studio Return

Source: @thenewclassic Iggy Azalea admitted she isn't sure a comeback is a good idea, but she's moving forward anyway

Azalea was candid about her doubts, asking whether recording again is a "bad idea" and answering, "Maybe. Probably. Definitely." It marks a notable shift for the rapper, whose last full-length album arrived in 2021.

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From Retirement Vows to Second Thoughts

Source: MEGA Iggy Azalea's last full-length album was 'The End of an Era' released in 2021.

The announcement contrasts with Azalea's recent comments. In November 2025, she replied to a fan on Instagram that she was very sure she didn't want to come back to the music industry. She had also stepped away after releasing her last album, The End of an Era, in 2021. Billboard previously reported that Azalea said she would not finish a planned fourth studio album, explaining that she felt more passionate about design and creative direction than songwriting. Together those statements make her latest post a genuine turnaround and one she seems to have approached with plenty of hesitation.

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Mushrooms and a Moment of Clarity

Source: @thenewclassic Iggy Azalea said her recent studio session left her feeling really happy.

Azalea credited a psychedelic experience with pushing her toward the decision, according to Azalea's Instagram post. In her caption, she wrote that each time she takes mushrooms, she ends up questioning who she is without music, and she said she can't even eat them anymore because her mind keeps drifting to that same place. Azalea has been reflecting on the constant fan comments asking about a comeback, and admitted to deleting many of them to move on. After months, maybe years, of thinking, she decided running from things isn't her style. So she recorded and by her account she drove home feeling really happy that day. She signed off by hinting that she may be coming back, framing it as baby steps.

A Look Back at Iggy Azalea's Chart-Topping Run

Source: MEGA Iggy Azalea topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 with 'Fancy.'