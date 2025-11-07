Ilona Maher Flexes Her 'Normal' Stomach as She Explains Why She's 'Never Had a Six-Pack'

Article continues below advertisement

Ilona Maher sent a message to body shamers about why a six-pack doesn't matter. In a Thursday, November 6, Instagram video, the rugby player, 29, showed off her "normal and healthy" stomach at the gym. Maher flexed her toned tummy in a sports bra from the weights room, lifting her top to show upper definition.

Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram Ilona Maher showed off her 'normal and healthy stomach.'

In the caption of her post, set to Madonna's "Vogue," she explained why she's proud of her figure, even without ripped abs. "I’m not saying six-packs are bad but I do firmly believe that we aren’t all meant to have them and they are not a determinant of how fit or athletic you are," she wrote. "I am a two-time Olympian in an extremely fitness-based sport. Been a professional athlete for 7 years and I have never had a six-pack. I used to compare myself to my teammates who did have them. Yet, I’d still be faster, stronger, and fitter than some of them. I learned my body and mind need to be properly fueled and that looks different for me."

Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram Ilona Maher put her figure on full display at the gym.

Maher urged her followers to be "kind" to their bodies and stop getting down on themselves about their frames. "We aren’t all meant to be small. Take up space. See exactly what your body is capable of with or without a six-pack," she concluded.

Fans React to Ilona Maher's Viral Video

Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram Ilona Maher preached body positivity on social media.

Fans were touched by the Olympian's message and flooded the comments with praise for her words. "Please never stop posting this content," one person wrote, while another said, "Soft and strong - we love to see it and we love to celebrate it!! 🥳💖." "Wait, I have the same stomach as an Olympic athlete? 😂 H--- yes to normalizing all types of bodies being beautiful! 🙌❤️👏," a third exclaimed. Maher's post received over 600,000 likes and 9.2 million views in just 24 hours.

Ilona Maher Encourages Fans to 'Take Up Space'

Source: @ilonamaher/Instagram Ilona Maher admitted she's never had a six-pack.