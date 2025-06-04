Inside Miami Swim Week® – The Shows: The Hottest Swim Trends & Sizzling Styles You Need to See

On Thursday, May 29, leading sun care and tanning brand Australian Gold hosted the BungaGLOW Lounge, a four-day private reception at the Mondrian South Beach which showcased an array of trending items—complete with an open bar and energizing DJ sets for VIP guests.

Later that evening, Liberty & Justice, Delarose Sisters, and Oisrí’s runway show presented a true Barbie-core moment as chic one- and two-piece swimsuits and cover-ups in hues of Barbie pink, crisp white, and sky blue dominated the catwalk. These collections made a strong case for standout feminine summer styling.

Designers such as The Great Escape Swimwear and Bombshell Sportswear turned heads, presenting looks with vibrant color palettes that were equal parts beach, sand, and swim ready.

To close out the evening, Montage Swimwear unveiled 12 signature capsule collections during a high-energy show. Each collection was designed by accomplished models such as Bre Tiesi and featured fun, flirty styles ranging from swimwear to complementary ready-to-wear.