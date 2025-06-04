Inside Miami Swim Week® – The Shows: The Hottest Swim Trends & Sizzling Styles You Need to See
Miami Swim returned truly embracing the summer state of mind. Annually, Miami Swim Week – The Shows brings together the best brands to showcase swim and resort wear from Wednesday, May 28, to Sunday, June 1. Transforming the iconic Mondrian South Beach into a vibrant celebration of global designers!
The week kicked off on Wednesday, May 28, with the Ema Savahl “In Goddesses We Trust” runway show, benefiting the Little Lighthouse Foundation. The show with Tika Camaj walking featured flowing gowns, sculpted catsuits, and bold, hand-painted accessories with butterfly and Matrix-inspired cutouts. Metallic tones of gold, silver, and copper mingled with ombré-dyed fabrics and vintage-style corsetry, creating a captivating fusion of strength and elegance.
Amarotto Swimwear presented silhouettes including crochet dresses, cover-ups, and skirts adorned with fringe and pearl accents with sophisticated fabrics using palettes of neutral tones and white and black.
On Thursday, May 29, leading sun care and tanning brand Australian Gold hosted the BungaGLOW Lounge, a four-day private reception at the Mondrian South Beach which showcased an array of trending items—complete with an open bar and energizing DJ sets for VIP guests.
Later that evening, Liberty & Justice, Delarose Sisters, and Oisrí’s runway show presented a true Barbie-core moment as chic one- and two-piece swimsuits and cover-ups in hues of Barbie pink, crisp white, and sky blue dominated the catwalk. These collections made a strong case for standout feminine summer styling.
Designers such as The Great Escape Swimwear and Bombshell Sportswear turned heads, presenting looks with vibrant color palettes that were equal parts beach, sand, and swim ready.
To close out the evening, Montage Swimwear unveiled 12 signature capsule collections during a high-energy show. Each collection was designed by accomplished models such as Bre Tiesi and featured fun, flirty styles ranging from swimwear to complementary ready-to-wear.
On Friday, May 30, a dynamic lineup of designers hit the runway, including Mars the Label, O Niki, Naava Swim, Omni Beach Life, Haus of McLees, Moda Minx, Kolibri, Eme Swim, E Kaye Collection, and Normal Culture. Each brand brought a distinct yet cohesive vision to the evening’s shows. Micro mini skirts and sheer cover-ups turned heads, injecting a playful yet daring energy, while high-waisted bottoms emerged as a crowd favorite!
The festivities continued Saturday with Harti SWIM, Lascana, Megan Mae Miami, Smart Swimsuits, Elements by Elodie, Wealthy Wet, CI Swimwear, and Cioccolato Couture who unveiled their latest Summer 2025 collections, featuring everything from retro colorful looks to two piece metallic bikinis and long-sleeve swimsuits. The striking designs captivated the audience!
An evening highlight was Everlast®, which held its first-ever Emerging Designer Competition in celebration of the brand’s rich swimwear heritage. Five emerging designers—LeLINZI, Kene Kaya, MERC Swim, Electric Picks, and Sovereign Society Couture—collaborated with the Everlast® creative team and co-designed five exclusive capsule collections for men and women that merged contemporary fashion with the brand's celebrated roots in both boxing and swimwear.
On Sunday for the grand finale of Miami Swim Week – The Shows brands including Baiah, Elsa Fairy Dresses, Malvada Swimwear, Badi Swimwear X Ashley Carson, Elle Swimwear, Serotone Swim, HeartGlass, and Californium Supply Co. took over the runway with these standout designers showcasing eye-catching, print-forward swim and resortwear collections that celebrated individuality, movement, and modern beach glamour. From edgy graphics to tropical motifs and animal prints, a vibrant explosion of color and personality closed the week on an energetic and stylish high note.
As the sun set on Miami Swim Week – The Shows, it became clear that this iconic event continues to solidify its reputation as the premier destination for cutting-edge swimwear and unforgettable fashion moments and global talent.
With striking silhouettes and immersive activations by Kopu Water, Voga Italia, and Renuvion®, the week delivered a glimpse of undeniable style. The runway has spoken and the future of swimwear is full of promise!