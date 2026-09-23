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'In the City' Stars Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin Engaged After Their Romance Came Under Scrutiny By Costars

Photo of Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin
Source: @KENDONMARTIN/INSTAGRAM

Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin announced their engagement.

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Sept. 23 2026, Updated 6:05 a.m. ET

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Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin are officially engaged.

The In the City stars got engaged on Saturday, September 19, during a romantic getaway in Anacapri, Italy, at Hotel Caesar Augustus.

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Source: @PEOPLE/INSTAGRAM AND @WHITNEYFRANSWAY/INSTAGRAM AND @KENDONMARTIN/INSTAGRAM

Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin got engaged at Hotel Caesar Augustus in Italy.

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Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin Are Engaged

Image of Whitney Fransway said Kenny Martin’s proposal left her 'in complete shock.'
Source: @WHITNEYFRANSWAY/INSTAGRAM

Whitney Fransway said Kenny Martin’s proposal left her 'in complete shock.'

“I was in complete shock, shaking and crying, but it was the easiest ‘yes’ for me,” Fransway, 35, told People, adding, “I feel so seen and supported with Kenny.”

Martin, 42, admitted he was “nervous as h---” before getting down on one knee, even though he had planned almost every detail of the special moment.

Before proposing, the real estate investor and venture capitalist secretly flew to Florida to ask Fransway’s parents for their blessing, disguising the trip as a work visit.

“It felt scandalous, but I’m so glad I did that in person. We were all crying," he said.

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Image of Whitney Fransway said she felt 'seen and supported' with Kenny Martin.
Source: @WHITNEYFRANSWAY/INSTAGRAM

Whitney Fransway said she felt 'seen and supported' with Kenny Martin.

The proposal came after Fransway had previously opened up about the uncertainty surrounding their relationship while filming In the City.

At one point, Martin admitted he was unsure there was “a spark,” leaving her to deal with questions about where their relationship was headed.

Looking back, she explained that the comment had been taken out of context.

“Kenny and I had definitely talked—he was lacking a spark for the future working out,” she said on "We Met At Acme."

“I think we’re very much on the same page now. We want to get engaged this year and I think that’ll happen," she previously said.

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Image of Whitney Fransway called Kenny Martin’s engagement ring 'the most beautiful.'
Source: @WHITNEYFRANSWAY/INSTAGRAM

Whitney Fransway called Kenny Martin’s engagement ring 'the most beautiful.'

Martin, meanwhile, had plenty of his own drama to deal with on the Bravo series, particularly his feud with costar Lindsay Hubbard.

He later defended his relationship with Fransway while discussing the tension with Hubbard and her friends.

“I think there’s a lot of hypocrisy coming from that side of the table,” he said during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, claiming the 40-year-old had criticized his relationship while also getting involved in it on camera.

Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin Headed To Spain To Celebrate Their Engagement

Image of Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin celebrated their engagement in Spain.
Source: @WHITNEYFRANSWAY/INSTAGRAM

Whitney Fransway and Kenny Martin celebrated their engagement in Spain.

As the couple’s relationship continued off camera, Martin returned to the same dining nook and terrace where they had celebrated Fransway’s birthday, adding flowers, candles and a violinist for the proposal.

“It honestly took me a moment to even process what was happening, and I couldn’t stop crying,” she said, adding, “With the view and the flowers and the violin, it felt straight out of a storybook. I’m still pinching myself.”

He proposed with an elongated cushion-shaped diamond on a gold band from Material Good, per the outlet.

“It couldn’t be more me! It’s the most beautiful ring I’ve ever seen. I can’t stop staring at it," she gushed.

“We are headed to Spain now to celebrate with some of my girlfriends,” she said, concluding, “I couldn’t be more excited. It still feels surreal.”

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