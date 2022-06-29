In What Ways Can I Take In Vegan CBD Products?
For many, CBD has become a crutch to stand with; a source of strength that is organic and with benefits wide and varied. No wonder people are thronging in millions to get a hold of this medicinal drug! Although it has been in use for countless centuries, it is only in this fast paced, stressful world of ours that its value and worth has begun to be truly appreciated.
The method of intake of the CBD also plays a vital role! If it is not taken as per your needs, it will lead to ineffectiveness!
Today we look into those ways in which we can take CBD that best compliment your requirements and helps you best alleviate your ailments.
What Is CBD?
CBD or cannabidiol is an active ingredient that you find in the marijuana or cannabis plant. As a matter of fact, it is only one of the several hundreds of similar organic compounds that are together grouped as Cannabinoids. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabichromenenic acid (CBCA), terpenes are some of the cannabinoids you will find.
Further there is an urgent need to clear the air around CBD products. Many people have the notion that CBD is the same as marijuana, and that consuming it gets you “high”. That notion is wrong!
The feeling of giddiness and euphoria is because of a compound called THC, mentioned earlier. THC is a psychoactive substance, which is a contrast to the non-psychoactive therapeutic properties that CBD holds! You cannot get high consuming CBD products.
Different CBD products have varied percentages of THC, to encourage entourage effect. But the percentage is very minimal (Around 0.3%). You won’t get anywhere close to intoxication with this amount, and even that would be an understatement!
How Does CBD Work?
CBD works in much the same way that natural cannabinoids in our body work. The natural cannabinoids in our body react with a system that is common to all mammals. This is called the Endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS plays an indispensable role in controlling and regulating the cardiovascular system and even the immune system.
The ECS has neuron receptors that react with the natural cannabinoids to produce desirable effects such as increased serotonin to feel happy and good! CBD on reaction with the receptors namely CB1 and CB2 in the ECS, results in benefits such as pain relief and subsided inflammation, helps soothe anxiety and reduce stress level; helps induce sleep for those with sleeping difficulties. It even helps with slightly more severe psychological ailments like PTSD, OCD, ADHD and many more. CBD benefits are plenty more than CBDs side effects.
Different Methods Of Taking In CBD
CBD can be taken into the body in many ways which include:
Inhalation Method (Smoking &Vaping)
This method of administering CBD is by far the fastest and most efficient of the lot. The method of smoking requires an apparatus called the Oil rig or Bong. There is a nail in its chamber which once heated with the CBD product creates the fumes that you then smoke up. The CBD products you can use are dabs, shatter, and glass. You cannot however use tinctures or CBD oils like you would use with a vape pen, with the bong.
The dab is a waxy textured CBD paste that is placed on the heated nail and smoked, in the process called Dabbing. The issue that many feel with smoking is the harshness of the smoke on your throat and lungs.
Vaping is another alternative, which involves loading the chamber of the “Vape pen” with the CBD oil, setting the temperature and then taking in the CBD oil fumes. You cannot use a dab in a vape pen. The vape pen is compact and easy to carry in your pocket.
Inhalation method directly involves absorbing the CBD into the bloodstream via the capillaries in your lungs. So you will feel the effects in 3-5 minutes. The duration of the effect is shorter though, at 20-30 minutes. If you have unbearable pain due to arthritis or gout, then inhalation is best for quick pain relief.
Oral Method
This involves taking edibles and ingesting tinctures/CBD oil sublingually. Sublingual application involves placing the CBD oil under the tongue for a minute, and then swallowing it. The capillary rich region under the tongue absorbs the CBD into your bloodstream directly, without the need for metabolism through your lungs (first pass). The effects are felt within 15 minutes, and last for 1-1.5 hours.
Ingesting edibles involves directly ingesting it or infusing it with other food like butter or chocolate. Since it undergoes first pass, it takes longer (3 hours) to start showing effects, but its effect lasts for 6 hours. If you want the effect to be fed slowly to you, for sleeping and soothing anxiety then this is best!
Topical Method
This involves applying the CBD cream or lotion to the site of pain or discomfort. The CBD reacts with the receptors on the skin, and takes roughly 1 hour to act, with effects lasting for 2-3 hours. Ideal if you have joint pains or headaches.