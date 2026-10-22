Ina Garten Admits She Still Gets 'Nervous' While Cooking: 'I'm Not a Trained Professional Chef'

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Ina Garten may have spent decades teaching viewers how to whip up delicious meals, but even the beloved Barefoot Contessa admits she still gets nervous in the kitchen. During a recent interview, the cookbook author opened up about why years of experience haven't made every cooking challenge any easier. "Cooking is hard," Garten admitted. "And I am not a trained professional chef. I am a home cook."

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Garten Still Feels the Pressure

Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM Garten said cooking is 'hard,' adding she's not a professional chef.

During the conversation, Garten was asked about her admission that she still gets "nervous" while cooking, despite her decades of experience. The culinary expert didn't hesitate to acknowledge that even the most familiar recipes can come with unexpected challenges. "I have done it a little more than most people. It’s hard," she explained. To illustrate her point, Garten offered a relatable example: Imagine buying a chicken for dinner, only to get home and realize it's bigger or smaller than expected. Suddenly, you're left figuring out how long it needs to cook to turn out just right.

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Garten Puts Easier Cooking Front and Center

Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM The cookbook icon made cooking easier through her new recipe book.

Garten's latest interview was before the October 20 release of her new cookbook, Simply Ina. During the conversation, Garten and the hosts even sipped on a cocktail featured in the book, which she revealed was called Lime-aid. The cookbook features 85 recipes designed to make everyday cooking and entertaining easier and less stressful. From simple dishes and make-ahead meals to clever shortcuts using store-bought ingredients, the book offers practical ways to take the pressure out of preparing food. Garten explained that her goal is to help home cooks create delicious meals without spending hours stressing in the kitchen. Instead, she hopes readers will spend less time worrying about cooking and more time enjoying good food with family and friends.

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'They Know They Are There on the Right Day'

Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM Garten wants people to focus more on welcoming guests rather than last-minute tasks.

For Garten, a successful dinner party begins long before guests take their first bite. She explained that hosts can become so caught up in last-minute preparations that they sometimes forget to make their guests feel welcome the moment they arrive. "I am really conscious when somebody comes in the door that they know they are there on the right day," she said. Garten also emphasized the importance of setting the mood with music playing in the background and delicious aromas filling the house. According to the culinary expert, these thoughtful touches can make guests feel expected, comfortable and welcomed from the moment they walk through the door.

The Secret Behind Her Podcast

Source: @INAGARTEN/INSTAGRAM The food personality has started her new video podcast.