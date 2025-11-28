Inessa Lee's Journey from Social Media Activism to the Charts

Article continues below advertisement

The social media activist Inessa Lee has transformed her music into a weapon of resistance to cyberbullying. Her song "Love Gun" served as an inspiration to social media campaign called “Love Gun for Peace”. Launched by the award-winning charity organization IFERS (Institute for Education, Research & Scholarships), it attracted many influencers worldwide who featured themselves dancing to the track as they preach peace messages. "Love Gun" has reached No. 5 position on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart and Japan's Spotify Top 10, accruing more than 2.5 million streams worldwide. The song has become a new pride anthem, praised by club DJs supporting the "Love Gun for Pride" idea - another part of Inessa's anti-bullying campaign. “Love Gun for Pride” supports LGBTQ+ people facing significant discrimination in their daily life. All the proceeds from the song are donated to educational charities by IFERS - a non-profit headquatered in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year Inessa Lee revealed that she was cyber-harassed by a former Broadway performer Jasmine Amy Rogers who targeted Inessa on social media after "Boop! The Musical” dropped its curtain. Reportedly, Rogers got frustrated about her job-loss, and Inessa became a target of her ill-reasoned anger. "She blamed it on me, as if I've stolen her spotlight on social media," - said Inessa in her FHM interview. Inessa's impersonations of Betty Boop featured on 'American Idol' made her viral sensation. Perhaps, Betty Boop's spirit generated this controversial situation and inspired Inessa to create "Love Gun for Peace" project.

