Influencer Haley Baylee Admits Her Ex-Husband's Massive Manhood Was the 'Biggest Factor' in Their Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Some like it big — but not too big! Influencer and model Haley Kalil, who goes by Haley Baylee on social media, isn't afraid to overshare — even when it comes to the most intimate details of her marriage. The 33-year-old content creator, who was previously married to former NFL player Matt Kalil, recently opened up about the surprising reason behind their 2022 divorce — and let’s just say, size really did matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee compared her ex's phallus to the size of 'two coke cans' and 'maybe a third.'

During a candid conversation on Twitch with popular streamer Marlon Garcia, Haley told viewers that her ex's manhood was "the biggest factor" in why their marriage didn’t last. "We were trying to do the d--- thing and [putting in work in our marriage]," she said. "Dead---... for our whole marriage, dead---. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying … looked up lipo-type s---. That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself."

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee reveals that she DIVORCED her NFL husband Matt Kalil because of intimacy issues their whole marriage 😬💀

pic.twitter.com/8d59DSjsKT — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 4, 2025 Source: @KillaKreww Haley Baylee shared a shocking secret about her ex during a Twitch livestream.

Haley admitted that intimacy between them was often painful and frustrating, despite their efforts to make it work. "That was the biggest factor," she said point-blank, referring to the former athlete's extra-large endowment. The influencer then elaborated, claiming Matt’s anatomy was so extreme that it made physical connection "impossible unless you’re going to be in tears." She estimated that he fell into "like .01 percent of the population," joking that his size could be compared to "two Coca-Cola cans on top of each other, maybe a third."

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Baylee Still Has 'Love' for Her Ex-Husband

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee said her and ex Matt Kalil are still on good terms.

Despite the shock factor of her confession, Haley’s tone was far from bitter. She emphasized that she still has "love" for her ex, calling him "a really good person" and her "homie." "We were really chill people … he made me want to be a better person," she said, adding that even after the divorce, the two stayed on friendly terms — and at one point even shared a lawyer and a phone plan.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Kalil and Haley Baylee Tied the Knot in 2015

Source: MEGA Matt Kalil tied the knot with Haley Baylee in 2015.

Haley and Matt, who tied the knot in 2015, were considered one of the more low-key celebrity couples of their time. The model rose to fame after competing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first-ever open casting call in 2018 and later built a massive online following under her "Haley Baylee" persona, where she creates comedy and lifestyle content for millions of fans. Matt, meanwhile, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 and went on to play several seasons in the NFL before stepping away from football.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Haley Baylee said she still has 'love' for her ex-husband.