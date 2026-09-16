Influencer Lauren Alexis Reveals She's Spent $250K on Security After Terrifying String of Break-Ins

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Influencer Lauren Alexis said she has spent around $250,000 on personal security following a series of frightening incidents involving stalkers, robberies, and break-ins. The British social media star, who joined OnlyF--- in 2020, said the attention that came with her online success has sometimes followed her into her personal life.

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Stalker Turned Up at Her Home

Source: LAUREN ALEXIS Lauren Alexis said a stranger once showed up at her Essex penthouse after allegedly finding out where she lived.

"I've had people follow me before. I've had people wait outside places that I'm at, or I've had people come to my house," she explained exclusively to OK!. "If people know you make money, you're obviously a target." While living in a penthouse in Essex, England, Alexis said a man approached the building's concierge with a photo of her and asked if she lived there. She claimed the employee confirmed that she was a resident and said she lived in the top-floor penthouse. "He came, I'm assuming, at like one or two in the morning, and he was ringing the intercom just saying my name constantly," Alexis said. "It was so creepy." Her manager answered the intercom. "He was like, 'I know who lives here and I'm going to wait for her,'" she recalled. Alexis says she moved out soon afterward.

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Close Protection Became Routine

Source: LAUREN ALEXIS Lauren Alexis said a security guard told her to not leave nightclubs alone after someone was waiting for her outside.

The influencer also recalled finding a man waiting outside a London nightclub after an event. "He was just like, 'Oh, I knew you were here. I've been waiting for you.' It was really weird," Alexis detailed. A security guard later advised her to stop leaving venues alone. "He turned around to me and was like, 'You should have someone with you. You are a small, petite young girl. You shouldn't be leaving these places without somebody having your back,'" she remembered. Soon after, Alexis began regularly using close protection. "We've had so many situations where people, when I've been at parties or a club or abroad, have tried coming over to me or tried to grab me or touch me," the adult content creator shared. "I always have someone with me. They might not be stood right by my side, but I've always got him there."

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$100K in Valuables Stolen

Source: LAUREN ALEXIS Lauren Alexis recalled a terrifying Los Angeles robbery that left $100K worth of her belongings stolen.

During a three-week trip to Los Angeles, Alexis recalled when thieves broke into the luxury Airbnb where she and her team were staying. "From probably just me alone, it was about 100 grand worth of valuables that they stole," she expressed. "They took all my Louis Vuitton bags, all my expensive shoes, and jewelry. It was a lot." Her passport was also stolen, forcing her to delay travel plans. More frighteningly, Alexis said the alleged perpetrators returned while she was still inside. "We were in the house and they came back. We could hear them downstairs," the online star explained. She barricaded herself in the master bedroom while her close-protection officer stayed nearby.

Masked Men Broke Into Her Home

Source: LAUREN ALEXIS During another incident, two masked men entered her home in England.