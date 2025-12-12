Influencer & Superfan Lila Sounds Off On The ‘Wicked: For Good’ Hype, The Ariana and Cynthia Backlash, And Why She Wants To Be The Next Elphaba

Article continues below advertisement

Lila is not just another fan giving hot takes online. She is a full blown social media superstar, influencer, and model whose followers know she lives and breathes theater. She grew up a proud theater kid, spending her childhood going to Broadway shows with her grandfather and soaking in the magic of live performance. So when Wicked: For Good hit theaters, Lila was already in her emerald era. She has seen the movie three times and proudly admits she would go again at any moment. “I was obsessed with Ariana Grande in middle school,” she says. “Wicked was the first musical I ever saw. This movie is personal for me.”

Lila Has Strong Views On The Press Tour Backlash

As much as she loves the film, Lila is not impressed with the criticism surrounding Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s physical appearances during the press tour. She finds the focus outdated and unnecessary. “There’s a lot of old Hollywood lore around judging women’s bodies,” she explains. “Maybe people think it’s shocking, but who cares. Unless you’re their personal trainer or nutritionist, it’s not your place.” She points to the long history of theater where performers dealt with intense costumes, harsh makeup, dangerous stunts, and extreme physical demands. “The original Wicked Witch literally got burned on set,” she says. “Judy Garland had to deal with horrible things. So focusing on body comments today is pointless. Their inner circle loves them and supports them. That’s what matters.”

She Is Fully Shipping Ariana And Cynthia

One thing Lila absolutely loves from this press run is the affection between Ariana and Cynthia. “They’re adorable,” she gushes. “They should totally be a couple. I’d watch it. I’d buy it. Their chemistry is insane.” Her followers know she has been calling out every sweet, touchy feely moment between the two stars. “It seems like Ariana has anxiety,” she says. “Cynthia grounds her. They’re so cute together I can’t stand it.”

Lila Wants In On Wicked… Maybe Even A Spicy Version

As a creator herself, Lila has big dreams when it comes to Wicked. She wants to be part of a production one day and play Elphaba. “Give me the green paint, the broom, the vocals, all of it,” she says. “I would love to collab with Wicked in any way.” And because she also caters to a subscription-based audience, she teases something extra for her fans. “Maybe a spicy version of Wicked for my subscribers,” she jokes. “Imagine the Elphaba and Fiyero scene with some real heat to it.”

From Little Mermaid To Emerald City

Lila already dipped into fantasy roles when she played one of Ariel’s sisters for a Little Mermaid themed project. She says Wicked taps into that same nostalgic spark she has carried her whole life. “I’m obsessed with the whole cast and everything about this movie,” she says. “It’s making my inner theater kid scream.”

