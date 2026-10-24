Influencer Taleigha Skye Apologizes After Leaving Son Haze, 6, Alone in Hotel Room While She Got a Massage: 'First and Last Time It Will Ever Happen'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Taleigha Skye, a 24-year-old influencer, has publicly apologized for leaving her 6-month-old son, Haze, alone in a hotel room while she sought a massage.
The incident occurred during a trip to Bali, prompting significant backlash from her followers.
Taleigha Skye Took Responsibility for Leaving Her Baby Alone
On April 19, Skye addressed the controversy through an Instagram story, stating, “I want to address what’s been circulating online. I made a poor decision, and I take full responsibility for it.”
She asserted that the hotel room was only a short distance away and that she had been monitoring Haze constantly. However, many critics questioned her reasoning, expressing concern for the child's safety.
Bali Hotel Incident Sparked Backlash
While explaining her decision, Skye noted, “We do have a lovely nanny here in Bali who was unavailable that day. This is not a justification, just context.”
Despite her comments, many followers felt her actions were irresponsible. One user on Reddit reacted, stating, “Leaving her sleeping baby alone in their hotel in a third world country while she goes to get a foot massage?? That is insane.”
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Matt and Abby Howard Faced Similar Parenting Criticism
Skye’s situation is not unique in the influencer world. In September 2024, TikTok couple Matt and Abby Howard faced criticism after revealing they had dined without their children during a cruise.
In response to the backlash, Matt emphasized their commitment to parenting, stating, “We take our role as parents extremely seriously and we love our children more than anything in the entire world.”
Taleigha Skye Promised the Incident Would Never Happen Again
Skye concluded her Instagram post by acknowledging the gravity of her actions.
“I understand the seriousness of my actions and I can confidently say this is the first and last time it will ever happen.”
The influencer community is now left to ponder whether Skye can recover from this incident.
As public scrutiny continues, Skye’s future as an influencer remains uncertain. Will this controversy impact her career long-term? Only time will tell.