NEWS Influencer Taleigha Skye Apologizes After Leaving Son Haze, 6, Alone in Hotel Room While She Got a Massage: 'First and Last Time It Will Ever Happen' Source: @TALEIGHACLIFTON/INSTAGRAM Taleigha Skye apologized after leaving her 6-month-old son alone in a Bali hotel room. OK! Staff Oct. 24 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Taleigha Skye, a 24-year-old influencer, has publicly apologized for leaving her 6-month-old son, Haze, alone in a hotel room while she sought a massage. The incident occurred during a trip to Bali, prompting significant backlash from her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Taleigha Skye Took Responsibility for Leaving Her Baby Alone

Source: @TALEIGHACLIFTON/INSTAGRAM Taleigha Skye apologized after leaving her six-month-old son, Haze, alone in a hotel room during a trip to Bali.

On April 19, Skye addressed the controversy through an Instagram story, stating, “I want to address what’s been circulating online. I made a poor decision, and I take full responsibility for it.” She asserted that the hotel room was only a short distance away and that she had been monitoring Haze constantly. However, many critics questioned her reasoning, expressing concern for the child's safety.

Article continues below advertisement

Bali Hotel Incident Sparked Backlash

Source: @TALEIGHACLIFTON/INSTAGRAM Taleigha Skye admitted that leaving Haze alone in the hotel room was a poor decision.

While explaining her decision, Skye noted, “We do have a lovely nanny here in Bali who was unavailable that day. This is not a justification, just context.” Despite her comments, many followers felt her actions were irresponsible. One user on Reddit reacted, stating, “Leaving her sleeping baby alone in their hotel in a third world country while she goes to get a foot massage?? That is insane.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Matt and Abby Howard Faced Similar Parenting Criticism

Source: @MATT_AND_ABBY_HOWARD/TIKTOK Matt Howard and Abby Howard faced separate parenting-related criticism in September 2024 after enjoying a meal without their children during a cruise.

Skye’s situation is not unique in the influencer world. In September 2024, TikTok couple Matt and Abby Howard faced criticism after revealing they had dined without their children during a cruise. In response to the backlash, Matt emphasized their commitment to parenting, stating, “We take our role as parents extremely seriously and we love our children more than anything in the entire world.”

Taleigha Skye Promised the Incident Would Never Happen Again

Source: @TALEIGHACLIFTON/INSTAGRAM Taleigha Skye concluded her apology by acknowledging the seriousness of her actions and promising that the incident would not happen again.