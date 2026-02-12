or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Influencers Paige Summers and Jessica Killings Lead Emotional Tributes to James Van Der Beek

photo of Paige Summers, Jessica Killings, and James Van Der Beek
Source: mega; Jessica Killings; Paige Summers

Influencers Paige Summers and Jessica Killings paid tribute to James Van Der Beek.

Profile Image

Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The entertainment industry is reeling today following the tragic news of James Van Der Beek’s untimely passing at age 48. The Dawson’s Creek heartthrob lost his private battle with colorectal cancer and left behind a legacy that’s sparking an outpouring of grief from fans worldwide, including some of the modeling world's most visible faces, Paige Summers and Jessica Killings.

While Dawson’s A-listers like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chad Michael Murray have publicly mourned, both women paused their usual content to reflect on the actor's profound impact. Summers shared a tear-jerking tribute, reflecting on Van Der Beek’s artistry.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
influencers paige summers and jessica killings lead emotional tributes to james van der beek
Source: Paige Summers
Article continues below advertisement

"It feels like a piece of my childhood just shattered," Summers, who is also a star Twitch streamer, told us exclusively. "He was the blueprint for the sensitive, thoughtful guy we all wanted. His vulnerability on screen taught me so much about the power of emotion. It’s just devastating."

Article continues below advertisement
influencers paige summers and jessica killings lead emotional tributes to james van der beek
Source: @thatpaigeshow/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fellow model and influencer Jessica Killings echoed the sentiment, revealing how Van Der Beek's later, self-aware roles resonated with her just as much as his breakout one.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
influencers paige summers and jessica killings lead emotional tributes to james van der beek
Source: Jessica Killings
Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone talks about Dawson, and rightly so, but I loved how he could poke fun at that heartthrob image later on," Killings shared. "It showed such humility and wit. He was a true talent who never took himself too seriously, even when the world did.”

Article continues below advertisement

The actor, who had been public about his battle with cancer, is survived by his wife, Kimberly and their six children. Van Der Beek leaves behind a body of work that clearly touched hearts far beyond Capeside.

"My heart breaks for his wife and those beautiful kids,” Summers added. “You could tell by his social media that he found his real purpose in fatherhood.”

Article continues below advertisement

The tributes from younger-generation influencers like Summers and Killings prove that Van Der Beek’s influence extended well beyond television ratings. This collective mourning says everything about the kind of presence he had and the impact he left behind.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.