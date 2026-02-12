influencers paige summers and jessica killings lead emotional tributes to james van der beek

Article continues below advertisement

The entertainment industry is reeling today following the tragic news of James Van Der Beek’s untimely passing at age 48. The Dawson’s Creek heartthrob lost his private battle with colorectal cancer and left behind a legacy that’s sparking an outpouring of grief from fans worldwide, including some of the modeling world's most visible faces, Paige Summers and Jessica Killings. While Dawson’s A-listers like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chad Michael Murray have publicly mourned, both women paused their usual content to reflect on the actor's profound impact. Summers shared a tear-jerking tribute, reflecting on Van Der Beek’s artistry.

Source: Paige Summers

"It feels like a piece of my childhood just shattered," Summers, who is also a star Twitch streamer, told us exclusively. "He was the blueprint for the sensitive, thoughtful guy we all wanted. His vulnerability on screen taught me so much about the power of emotion. It’s just devastating."

Source: @thatpaigeshow/Instagram

Fellow model and influencer Jessica Killings echoed the sentiment, revealing how Van Der Beek's later, self-aware roles resonated with her just as much as his breakout one.

Source: Jessica Killings

"Everyone talks about Dawson, and rightly so, but I loved how he could poke fun at that heartthrob image later on," Killings shared. "It showed such humility and wit. He was a true talent who never took himself too seriously, even when the world did.”

The actor, who had been public about his battle with cancer, is survived by his wife, Kimberly and their six children. Van Der Beek leaves behind a body of work that clearly touched hearts far beyond Capeside. "My heart breaks for his wife and those beautiful kids,” Summers added. “You could tell by his social media that he found his real purpose in fatherhood.”

