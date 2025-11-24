'Very Innocent' Jessica Simpson Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Reacted to Finding Out She Was a Virgin at 22
Nov. 24 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Jessica Simpson was never afraid to let people know she was waiting until marriage to lose her virginity.
In a new interview, the singer looked back at some of her roles, including her part on That '70s Show in 2002, where she played the love interest of Ashton Kutcher's character.
Jessica Simpson Told Ashton Kutcher She Was a Virgin
After a clip played of the blonde beauty's character telling Kutcher's she was a virgin, the "Irresistible" crooner, 43, laughed and shared a memory from set.
"I'll never forget telling Ashton I was a virgin," she recalled of being like her character. "He was like, 'Why?!"
"I was like, 'Because I haven’t met my husband yet,'" she continued. "At this age, I'm very innocent. I'm not thinking about other people and their s-- lives at all."
"But I've always been open. Legs crossed, but open," Simpson quipped.
The Singer Discussed Virginity in Her Memoir
The star, now 45, went on to lose her virginity later that year when she married Nick Lachey. However, the two divorced in 2006.
Simpson discussed her virginity in her memoir, Open Book, revealing how Lachey reacted when she first told him she was waiting until she was married a woman.
"He paused, taking it all in. I thought, 'Well, Jessica, this dreamboat has sailed,'" she wrote. "'I respect that,' he said. ‘Thank you for telling me.’"
The fashion designer said the public seemed captivated by their romance.
"It gave America a storyline to follow. The s--- virgin and the long-suffering, but still understanding, hot prince," she penned. "Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my faith … [But] I would get so frustrated, asking God to take the blindfold from his eyes and help him find a spiritual center."
The Singer Admitted Losing Her Virginity Was 'Awkward'
Simpson also detailed how her first night with the "What's Left of Me" vocalist, 52, wasn't what she expected.
"I’d built up this anticipation in my mind that the first time I had s-- with my husband had to be this transcendent experience where the heavens parted. What I didn’t know then is that everyone’s first time is awkward, and that is part of it," she said. "And that it’s OK, but at the time, it’s tough to understand. I had joined a long line or virgins in my family who said yes to forever for that one experience."
The actress went on to welcome three kids with Eric Johnson, 46, though they announced their separation after 10 years of marriage in January.