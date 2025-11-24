or
'Very Innocent' Jessica Simpson Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Reacted to Finding Out She Was a Virgin at 22

Split photo of Jessica Simpson and Ashton Kutcher
Source: mega

Jessica Simpson recalled how costar Ashton Kutcher reacted when she told him she was waiting until marriage to lose her virginity.





Nov. 24 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson was never afraid to let people know she was waiting until marriage to lose her virginity.

In a new interview, the singer looked back at some of her roles, including her part on That '70s Show in 2002, where she played the love interest of Ashton Kutcher's character.

Jessica Simpson Told Ashton Kutcher She Was a Virgin

Photo of Jessica Simpson admitted Ashton Kutcher seemed confused by her virginity confession.
Source: @entertainmenttonight/tiktok

Jessica Simpson admitted Ashton Kutcher seemed confused by her virginity confession.

After a clip played of the blonde beauty's character telling Kutcher's she was a virgin, the "Irresistible" crooner, 43, laughed and shared a memory from set.

"I'll never forget telling Ashton I was a virgin," she recalled of being like her character. "He was like, 'Why?!"

Photo of Kutcher asked the singer 'why' she we was a virgin at 22.
Source: mega

Kutcher asked the singer 'why' she we was a virgin at 22.

"I was like, 'Because I haven’t met my husband yet,'" she continued. "At this age, I'm very innocent. I'm not thinking about other people and their s-- lives at all."

"But I've always been open. Legs crossed, but open," Simpson quipped.

The Singer Discussed Virginity in Her Memoir

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Photo of Simpson talked about her virginity in her memoir, 'Open Book.'
Source: mega

Simpson talked about her virginity in her memoir, 'Open Book.'

The star, now 45, went on to lose her virginity later that year when she married Nick Lachey. However, the two divorced in 2006.

Simpson discussed her virginity in her memoir, Open Book, revealing how Lachey reacted when she first told him she was waiting until she was married a woman.

"He paused, taking it all in. I thought, 'Well, Jessica, this dreamboat has sailed,'" she wrote. "'I respect that,' he said. ‘Thank you for telling me.’"

Photo of Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married from 2002 to 2006.
Source: mega

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married from 2002 to 2006.

The fashion designer said the public seemed captivated by their romance.

"It gave America a storyline to follow. The s--- virgin and the long-suffering, but still understanding, hot prince," she penned. "Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my faith … [But] I would get so frustrated, asking God to take the blindfold from his eyes and help him find a spiritual center."

The Singer Admitted Losing Her Virginity Was 'Awkward'

Photo of The mom-of-three confessed sleeping with Lachey for the first time wasn't the 'transcendent experience' she was hoping for.
Source: mega

The mom-of-three confessed sleeping with Lachey for the first time wasn't the 'transcendent experience' she was hoping for.

Simpson also detailed how her first night with the "What's Left of Me" vocalist, 52, wasn't what she expected.

"I’d built up this anticipation in my mind that the first time I had s-- with my husband had to be this transcendent experience where the heavens parted. What I didn’t know then is that everyone’s first time is awkward, and that is part of it," she said. "And that it’s OK, but at the time, it’s tough to understand. I had joined a long line or virgins in my family who said yes to forever for that one experience."

The actress went on to welcome three kids with Eric Johnson, 46, though they announced their separation after 10 years of marriage in January.

