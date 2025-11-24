'Very Innocent' Jessica Simpson Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Reacted to Finding Out She Was a Virgin at 22

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson was never afraid to let people know she was waiting until marriage to lose her virginity. In a new interview, the singer looked back at some of her roles, including her part on That '70s Show in 2002, where she played the love interest of Ashton Kutcher's character.

Jessica Simpson Told Ashton Kutcher She Was a Virgin

Source: @entertainmenttonight/tiktok Jessica Simpson admitted Ashton Kutcher seemed confused by her virginity confession.

After a clip played of the blonde beauty's character telling Kutcher's she was a virgin, the "Irresistible" crooner, 43, laughed and shared a memory from set. "I'll never forget telling Ashton I was a virgin," she recalled of being like her character. "He was like, 'Why?!"

Source: mega Kutcher asked the singer 'why' she we was a virgin at 22.

"I was like, 'Because I haven’t met my husband yet,'" she continued. "At this age, I'm very innocent. I'm not thinking about other people and their s-- lives at all." "But I've always been open. Legs crossed, but open," Simpson quipped.

The Singer Discussed Virginity in Her Memoir

Source: mega Simpson talked about her virginity in her memoir, 'Open Book.'

The star, now 45, went on to lose her virginity later that year when she married Nick Lachey. However, the two divorced in 2006. Simpson discussed her virginity in her memoir, Open Book, revealing how Lachey reacted when she first told him she was waiting until she was married a woman. "He paused, taking it all in. I thought, 'Well, Jessica, this dreamboat has sailed,'" she wrote. "'I respect that,' he said. ‘Thank you for telling me.’"

Source: mega Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married from 2002 to 2006.

The fashion designer said the public seemed captivated by their romance. "It gave America a storyline to follow. The s--- virgin and the long-suffering, but still understanding, hot prince," she penned. "Nick loved the fact that I was so strong in my faith … [But] I would get so frustrated, asking God to take the blindfold from his eyes and help him find a spiritual center."

The Singer Admitted Losing Her Virginity Was 'Awkward'

Source: mega The mom-of-three confessed sleeping with Lachey for the first time wasn't the 'transcendent experience' she was hoping for.