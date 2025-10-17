OK! MAGAZINE EXCLUSIVE: Inside 50 Cent's $25,000 Cognac Collaboration With Lalique — Where Art Meets Legacy

Article continues below advertisement

New York City — October 16, 2025: It was a night of luxury, legacy, and luminescence in Manhattan as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hosted an exclusive, star-studded event at the Lalique Maison d’Artiste to unveil the Branson 505 Edition Cognac by Sire Spirits × Lalique — a collaboration five years in the making that redefines what modern luxury looks (and tastes) like. Throughout the evening, Silvio Denz, Executive Chairman of Lalique Group, and Marc Larminaux, Lalique’s Artistic and Creative Director, joined Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, each delivering heartfelt remarks about the years-long collaboration, the artistry behind the decanter, and the shared vision of blending French heritage with American innovation. The invitation-only affair drew an A-list crowd, including Power star Joseph Sikora, MSNBC host Ari Melber, and celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, who curated a bespoke tasting menu paired with Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne. Guests explored the townhouse’s four dazzling floors, taking in Lalique’s world of art and design while sipping the ultra-rare spirit — some of which has aged over a century.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits

Article continues below advertisement

OK! was on hand for the launch and sat down with Jackson, who spoke passionately about the meaning behind the project. “This isn’t just another Cognac,” he told us, raising a glass beneath the townhouse’s crystal chandeliers. “This is a statement — a blend of art, craftsmanship, and purpose. We didn’t rush it. From my first trip to Alsace to standing here tonight, this has been years in the making.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits

Article continues below advertisement

The 505 Edition — limited to just 505 individually numbered decanters — is housed in a hand-crafted Lalique crystal carafe crowned with a sculpted lion, symbolizing strength and mastery. Each piece is encased in an illuminated display box of marble, brass, and leather — so exquisite it could be mistaken for a museum artifact. Inside, the Hors d’Age cognac is composed of 200 eaux-de-vie from the Grande Champagne region, some aged for over 100 years. But beyond the artistry, Jackson insists the 505 Edition’s true purpose is impact. Each purchase begins with a $5,000 donation to The G-Unity Foundation, his nonprofit supporting underserved communities. “Every bottle sold helps someone else build their future,” he explained. “Luxury should mean more than a price tag — it should make a difference. That’s what conscious capitalism is about.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits

Article continues below advertisement

The evening marked the creation of the 505 Society, an exclusive virtual members’ club for purchasers offering invitations to VIP concerts, private travel experiences with Lalique, and even a custom digital NFT. Jackson calls it “a bridge between French heritage and the American dream.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sire Spirits