Inside Andre Agassi's Life-Saving Marriage to Steffi Graf After Tennis Icon's Crystal Meth Confession

OK! can reveal the secrets behind why Andre Agassi has credited his marriage to Steffi Graf with saving his life. His declaration she was his savior came after a period of addiction and emotional turmoil that threatened to derail both his mercurial tennis career and his future, with those closest to the "bad boy" of the courts now describing their 24-year union as the stabilizing force behind one of sport's most dramatic comebacks. The former world No. 1, 55, married fellow tennis great Graf, 56, in 2001 after meeting on the professional circuit years earlier. Their relationship began after Agassi's lowest point, when he later admitted in his 2009 memoir Open, he used crystal meth during a bleak spell in 1997. Despite that, he returned to win the French Open in 1999 and the U.S. Open the same year, cementing his reputation as tennis's ultimate comeback story. Last month, the couple marked 24 years of marriage. Agassi publicly celebrated the milestone online, writing: "24 years with this wonderful woman. Happy Anniversary Steffi, you are my unicorn!"

Source: @agassi /Instagram Andre Agassi married Steffi Graf in 2001.

Friends say the sentiment reflects how central Graf remains to his life. One insider said Agassi often acknowledges without her influence, his story could have ended very differently. The source said: "Those close to Andre believe his life might have taken a very different path without Steffi. Although he had overcome his drug use before they began their relationship in 1999, Andre has consistently credited her with helping him maintain his sobriety. She provided the sense of balance and reassurance he needed to remain focused and grounded." Agassi and Graf married in a low-key ceremony, barefoot and dressed in jeans. Two months later, they welcomed their son Jaden, followed by their daughter Jaz.

Source: MEGA Andre Agassi consistently credits Steffi Graf with helping him maintain his sobriety.

Both children were raised largely out of the spotlight in Las Vegas, a choice that once surprised fans given the city's reputation. Agassi has long been open about his discomfort with celebrity, saying: "I never liked being famous – I always said that and I meant it." Those close to the family say Graf's aversion to attention has been key to that lifestyle. "It's somewhat ironic that they live in Sin City, because their lifestyle is the complete opposite," a source said. "They're both home-loving people with a very small social circle. Neither is particularly outgoing, and Andre has said he's happiest when he's at home with Steffi and their children."

Source: MEGA Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf raised their children out of the spotlight.

But the pair's marriage, the source added, has not been without strain. "It isn't always perfect – they're human, after all," our source added. "They argue from time to time, and Andre still experiences highs and lows, admitting he can be restless. But Steffi has a grounding influence on him. She's calm and even-tempered, and she doesn't allow situations to escalate, which is exactly what Andre needs." Graf herself has spoken about how little emphasis the family places on their achievements.

Source: MEGA Andre Agassi's marriage to Steffi Graf has not been without strain.