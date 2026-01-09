Inside Celebrity Tech Obsessions: The Digital Trends Stars Can’t Stop Showing Off

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities have always had a talent for turning everyday accessories into aspirational obsessions, and the 2025–26 season is no different. From airport strolls to backstage selfies, A-listers are showcasing a blend of nostalgic gadgets and cutting-edge gear that shapes what fans rush to buy next. With wired headphones suddenly rebranded as a chic throwback and flip-style phones returning as fashion statements, stars are proving that tech is now as central to personal style as jewellery or handbags. This renewed fascination with digitally driven living also extends to what many of them browse privately, especially as new innovations dominate entertainment chatter. That curiosity has led some stars, like Mark Cuban (merely investing in crypto), Snoop Dogg (accepting crypto as a payment method for his albums), and Madonna (using blockchain for charity projects), to follow and support various blockchain projects. Others have expressed support for certain new coins during their early development. No matter if you’re a celeb or a rookie crypto investor, following calendars outlining upcoming trends, such as ICO Crypto 2026, is one way to keep up with relevant information. While it’s far from a public obsession, the buzz fits neatly into the broader tech interests celebrities already showcase online.

Celebrities Flash Their Latest Must-Have Tech Accessories On The Go One of the biggest surprises of the year has been the return of wired headphones, which have resurfaced as a subtle yet deliberate accessory for stars photographed in streetwear and travel looks. Bella Hadid, Paul Mescal, and Drake are only some of the many famous people who have embraced this retro trend. According to The Guardian, their visible cables have become a signal of curated simplicity, counterbalancing the hyper-connected digital world that celebs navigate every day. The aesthetic dovetails neatly with the rising number of fans who follow celebrity tech styling online, a trend amplified by the fact that global social media users reached 5.41 billion in July 2025, as highlighted by DataReportal’s digital and social media usage stats. Meanwhile, luxe phone cases, AR-enhanced sunglasses, and personalised charging gear remain staples of paparazzi photos. Each item serves dual purpose: part functional, part fashion statement. And given how quickly these images spread, it’s no surprise that similar products routinely sell out within days.

