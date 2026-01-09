Inside Celebrity Tech Obsessions: The Digital Trends Stars Can’t Stop Showing Off
Jan. 9 2026, Published 1:06 a.m. ET
Celebrities have always had a talent for turning everyday accessories into aspirational obsessions, and the 2025–26 season is no different. From airport strolls to backstage selfies, A-listers are showcasing a blend of nostalgic gadgets and cutting-edge gear that shapes what fans rush to buy next. With wired headphones suddenly rebranded as a chic throwback and flip-style phones returning as fashion statements, stars are proving that tech is now as central to personal style as jewellery or handbags.
This renewed fascination with digitally driven living also extends to what many of them browse privately, especially as new innovations dominate entertainment chatter. That curiosity has led some stars, like Mark Cuban (merely investing in crypto), Snoop Dogg (accepting crypto as a payment method for his albums), and Madonna (using blockchain for charity projects), to follow and support various blockchain projects. Others have expressed support for certain new coins during their early development. No matter if you’re a celeb or a rookie crypto investor, following calendars outlining upcoming trends, such as ICO Crypto 2026, is one way to keep up with relevant information. While it’s far from a public obsession, the buzz fits neatly into the broader tech interests celebrities already showcase online.
Celebrities Flash Their Latest Must-Have Tech Accessories On The Go
One of the biggest surprises of the year has been the return of wired headphones, which have resurfaced as a subtle yet deliberate accessory for stars photographed in streetwear and travel looks. Bella Hadid, Paul Mescal, and Drake are only some of the many famous people who have embraced this retro trend.
According to The Guardian, their visible cables have become a signal of curated simplicity, counterbalancing the hyper-connected digital world that celebs navigate every day. The aesthetic dovetails neatly with the rising number of fans who follow celebrity tech styling online, a trend amplified by the fact that global social media users reached 5.41 billion in July 2025, as highlighted by DataReportal’s digital and social media usage stats.
Meanwhile, luxe phone cases, AR-enhanced sunglasses, and personalised charging gear remain staples of paparazzi photos. Each item serves dual purpose: part functional, part fashion statement. And given how quickly these images spread, it’s no surprise that similar products routinely sell out within days.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
How Stars Use Digital Tools
Celebrity travel is now as tech-supported as the red carpet. High-resolution translation apps, route-optimising travel planners, and AI-generated styling boards help stars maintain their fast-paced schedules with minimal disruption. These tools also reflect broader cultural habits, as mobile devices currently drive around 60.9% of global website traffic, and app downloads topped 255 billion last year, according to important trends from mobile usage and app trends.
On the style front, AI has become quietly influential. Stylists now lean on machine-learning platforms to build red-carpet looks that align with brand partnerships, upcoming film roles or trending silhouettes. As a result, the line between fashion and tech feels thinner than ever.
From AI Assistants To Crypto Curiosity: The Trends Celebs Quietly Explore
While few discuss it openly, many stars maintain private enthusiasm for emerging tech, especially tools that allow them to expand their personal brands. AI assistants are increasingly used for tasks such as drafting content or managing schedules, while VR headsets have begun to appear in activities like script readings and mood-board creation. Crypto-adjacent projects also spark interest behind the scenes, especially those connected to entertainment, gaming, or digital ownership.
Where These Celebrity Tech Habits Might Go Next
As tech continues to shape pop culture, it’s likely that celebrities will keep blending digital tools with personal branding. Whether they’re showcasing nostalgic accessories or experimenting with cutting-edge platforms, their habits will continue influencing what the public tries next. And with social media magnifying every detail, even the smallest gadget choice can kick-start a trend overnight.
Investing involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.