Inside the Iconic Gansevoort Hotel in the Heart of NYC's Trendy Meatpacking District

Anyone looking for that classic, quintessential New York living experience knows that the Meatpacking District is where you need to be.

Known as the trendiest part of town—and a neighborhood that’s been the backdrop for countless iconic film and TV moments (who could forget Samantha’s bold move to the then up-and-coming Meatpacking District in Sex and the City)—this stylish enclave is where cobblestone streets meet designer boutiques, buzzing bars, and rooftop soirées. And right in the square of it all on Ninth Avenue sits the Gansevoort Hotel, a recently revamped hotel hotspot offering the ultimate downtown cool meets luxury getaway.

The Gansevoort has been an icon in Meatpacking since opening in 2004, but in 2021, it underwent a $40 million renovation that took things to a whole new level. Now, it's even sleeker, more stylish, and packed with modern amenities that cater to both the jet-setting traveler and the effortlessly cool New Yorker. From its jaw-dropping rooftop pool to its curated dining experiences and exclusive Seven24 Collective Members Club, Gansevoort isn’t just a place to stay—it’s a Manhattan way of life.