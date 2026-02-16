Inside ‘Love in Times Square’: Sezzle, David’s Bridal, and Tell Me Lies Stars Celebrate Love on the World’s Biggest Stage

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s be real: We could all use a little rom-com joy in our lives lately, and Times Square just served it on a silver platter. We’re talking movie-magic levels of love as the annual Love in Times Square celebration took over the city, presented by the dream team: Sezzle and David’s Bridal. The vibes? Immaculate. From the Red Steps to Duffy Square, the city was transformed into the ultimate backdrop for couples proposing, exchanging vows, and saying "I do" in front of thousands of cheering fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Hard Launching in High Def Forget a candlelight dinner, the bar has been raised. Couples in Times Square were playing in a different league—getting their proposals on center stage for all the city to see. David’s Bridal pulled out all the stops to make sure everyone felt like royalty. We’re talking curated gift bags, photo moments, and even the chance to win a free gown. In one of our favorite moments, David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook actually officiated one of the weddings herself. We believe every love story deserves to be celebrated boldly, loudly, and completely on your own terms. Your love, your rules, your way," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "That's why we're taking over Times Square on Valentine's Day with our 'One Way Ticket to Love' experience -- because if you're going to say 'I do' (or 'I still do'), why not do it where millions can witness the magic? David's is here to celebrate the bold moves, the spontaneous yeses, and every beautiful, messy, perfect moment in between."

Article continues below advertisement

Let’s Be Real: Weddings Are Expensive Okay, the falling in love part is cute, but we all know the "wedding tax" is real. With the average dress costing nearly $2k, the financial anxiety can be a buzzkill. We checked the receipts, and money is officially the biggest wedding stressor, beating out pre-wedding jitters and even the dreaded guest list drama. In fact, nearly half of engaged couples admit that financial stress ends up taking center stage during their engagement. That’s where flexible payment provider, Sezzle, steps in to save the day (and your bank account). Sezzle partnered up with David’s Bridal to prove you can have the dream wedding and keep your bank account happy. Charlie Youakim, Sezzle’s CEO, kept it real about why payment flexibility is the ultimate hack for couples planning their big day. "Love in Times Square celebrates meaningful milestones," Youakim said. "Those moments should not be overshadowed by financial stress. We are proud to support couples with tools that help them plan responsibly and focus on what matters most." Branden Cook & Katherine Hughes Get Real The event got even hotter when Branden Cook and Katherine Hughes (aka Evan and Molly from the Hulu obsession Tell Me Lies) arrived on the scene. While their characters navigate plenty of messy drama on screen, their real-life romance is the real deal. Theyenjoyed spending their Valentine's Day surrounded by love in the city.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED