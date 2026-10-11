NEWS Inside Robin Williams' Career and the Massive Kindness He Showed a Young 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Actress Source: @LISA.JAKUB/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Lisa Jakub shared that Robin Williams wrote to her principal asking the high school to reconsider expelling her. Joshua Sila Oct. 11 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Robin Williams stepped in when a young costar was devastated by her school's decision to expel her, reaching out directly to administration to ask them to reconsider. "He wrote a letter to my principal saying that he, you know, wanted them to rethink this decision and that I was just trying to pursue my education and my career at the same time and could they please support me in this," Lisa Jakub explained during a May 2024 appearance on the podcast "Brotherly Love." Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014, at age 63. An autopsy later revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, which had gone undiagnosed during his lifetime.

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Jakub Was Devastated by Her School's Decision

Source: @LISA.JAKUB/INSTAGRAM Lisa Jakub attempted remote schooling while filming, but the institution canceled the arrangement mid-production, telling her not to return.

Jakub was 14 when she left her Canadian high school to film Mrs. Doubtfire. The plan was to keep up with her studies remotely, but the arrangement eventually fell apart. "We were going to set up this system, pre-internet, where I'd mail my school work back and forth to the school. We did that for a while," she explained during the podcast reunion. The school eventually informed her that the arrangement was no longer viable. "We were a couple of months into filming, and my school in Canada sent a note saying, 'This isn't working for us anymore. Don't come back,'" she added.

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Williams' Support Left a Lasting Impression

Source: @LISA.JAKUB/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Robin Williams tried to intervene, but the principal simply framed his letter in the office without welcoming Lisa Jakub back.

Williams noticed Jakub was upset and asked what was wrong. After hearing about the school's decision, he decided to intervene. The actress remembered the request Williams made, "Would they work with me in trying to balance my education and my career?" The correspondence did not have the intended effect. "This principal got the letter, framed the letter, put it up in the office, and didn't ask me to come back," Jakub remarked. "Amazing."

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William's Support Extended to How Jakub Approached Acting

Source: @LISA.JAKUB/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Lisa Jakub explained that Robin Williams' spontaneous improvisational style pushed her to stop relying strictly on scripts and perform in the moment.

During the same May 2024 reunion, Jakub discussed how working opposite Williams challenged her approach to performing. "I had been working for a decade when I started Doubtfire, but we had always used a script, right, so I knew when it was my turn to speak and I could say my line," she explained. Williams' improvisational style pushed her to listen and respond in the moment rather than rely solely on the script. "And all of a sudden you know we're on set and you're like, 'I am so lost,' but you know you're just going to go with it," she added, "because he's Robin and you can trust him."

Jakub Explained Why Williams' Kindness Mattered

Source: @LISA.JAKUB/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Lisa Jakub appreciated that Robin Williams went out of his way, making her feel like he was truly in her corner.