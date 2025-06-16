Inside Sam Kiki's Monkey Tilt Backed by Tyga and Ryan Garcia
Las Vegas native and rising crypto mogul Sam Kiki is making serious waves in the startup scene with his latest solo venture, Monkey Tilt, a new Web3 platform.
Known for his sharp instincts in both finance and product strategy, Kiki is no stranger to high-stakes innovation. The former MGM Resorts and Caesars Digital executive has already co-founded two successful crypto companies, including Ather, which was acquired by Versifi in 2023.
But Monkey Tilt marks his first time going solo, and he’s bringing star power with him.
“We've worked with names like Ryan Garcia, Tyga, Rich the Kid, Rita Ora, Edgar Berlanga, Martin Garrix and Yair Rodriguez,” Kiki exclusively tells OK!. “Not all of them are active right now, but each played a key role in past campaigns or launches.”
“We got some real dope things in the work. It’s going to be exciting,” Tyga states.
With a vision to “blend entertainment, digital identity, and real-world value,” Kiki believes celebrity partnerships are key to staying ahead of the cultural curve.
“Tapping into those networks helps us meet users where the energy already is,” he adds.
Raised in Las Vegas by a Syrian immigrant father who worked in casinos, Kiki says his childhood love for science and debate helped drive his success.
He later earned a neuroscience degree from Amherst College and became the first in his family to graduate college.
Now, he’s paying it forward. Inspired by the support he once received from Nevada’s Academic Coaching Services and mentor Clarence Coakley, Kiki has launched a scholarship fund for underserved high school students.
Before launching Monkey Tilt, Kiki worked across global finance in Asia and Australia before returning to help MGM Resorts grow its online operations in the U.S. following the lift of the federal gambling ban. He later led strategy at Caesars Digital and Game Play Network.
With Monkey Tilt, Kiki is aiming to redefine the crypto-gaming experience — and he’s got both the résumé and the Rolodex to pull it off.
“We’re building something that feels fun, fast, and culturally alive,” Kiki says. “This isn’t just a game, it’s a movement.”