OK! Exclusive Look Inside 'Secrets Akumal' Riveria Maya: The Mexico Resort Named Tripadvisor Traveller's #1 In The World for 2025

During OK's stay at Secrets Akumal, we had the pleasure of sitting down with General Manager Rafael Córdova, who proudly shared that the resort had just marked its 10-year anniversary — and what a decade it’s been for the property.

“To be recognized as the #1 Resort in the World is very special,” Rafael proudly told OK! exclusively from the resort's stylish, open-air Rendezvous Bar, “There are so many beautiful resorts in the world. It’s an honor, and we take that recognition very seriously.”

One stroll through the lush, meticulously manicured grounds and it’s clear why Secrets Akumal took the top spot in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. While many resorts lean ultra-modern and could be anywhere in the world, Secrets Akumal embraces its roots, with winding jungle paths, colorful flora, and even the occasional friendly iguana — all reminding you that you’re in the heart of real Mexico. The atmosphere is elegant yet grounded in local charm, and the accommodations reflect that same thoughtful balance.

Our Junior Suite Swim-Out Ocean View was a dreamy sanctuary with a cloud-soft king bed, spa-inspired bathroom, oversized soaking tub, and a private terrace that opened directly to the pool — ideal for a refreshing morning dip just steps from bed.

Every suite includes 24-hour room service, a daily refreshed minibar, luxe toiletries, and WiFi strong enough to make your vacation content go viral.

As Rafael shared with a very enthusiastic smile, “We’ll continue doing everything we can to go above and beyond to satisfy all our guests’ vacation needs — our goal is to hold that title year after year.”

And if OK's stay was any indication, they’re more than ready to keep that #1 crown.