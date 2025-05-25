OK! Exclusive Look Inside 'Secrets Akumal' Riveria Maya: The Mexico Resort Named Tripadvisor Traveller's #1 In The World for 2025
With luxury resorts lining nearly every stretch of Mexico’s sun-soaked Riviera Maya, standing out is no easy feat.
However Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya isn’t just another beachfront beauty — it was just named Tripadvisor’s #1 Resort in the World in the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, and OK! got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what makes this adults-only paradise the ultimate all-inclusive dream getaway resort.
From tropical cocktails by the pool to world-class dining, sea turtle adventures, and next-level service, it doesn’t take long to see why Secrets Akumal earned its title as the best resort in the world.
A DECADE OF SECRETS VACATIONS
During OK's stay at Secrets Akumal, we had the pleasure of sitting down with General Manager Rafael Córdova, who proudly shared that the resort had just marked its 10-year anniversary — and what a decade it’s been for the property.
“To be recognized as the #1 Resort in the World is very special,” Rafael proudly told OK! exclusively from the resort's stylish, open-air Rendezvous Bar, “There are so many beautiful resorts in the world. It’s an honor, and we take that recognition very seriously.”
One stroll through the lush, meticulously manicured grounds and it’s clear why Secrets Akumal took the top spot in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. While many resorts lean ultra-modern and could be anywhere in the world, Secrets Akumal embraces its roots, with winding jungle paths, colorful flora, and even the occasional friendly iguana — all reminding you that you’re in the heart of real Mexico. The atmosphere is elegant yet grounded in local charm, and the accommodations reflect that same thoughtful balance.
Our Junior Suite Swim-Out Ocean View was a dreamy sanctuary with a cloud-soft king bed, spa-inspired bathroom, oversized soaking tub, and a private terrace that opened directly to the pool — ideal for a refreshing morning dip just steps from bed.
Every suite includes 24-hour room service, a daily refreshed minibar, luxe toiletries, and WiFi strong enough to make your vacation content go viral.
As Rafael shared with a very enthusiastic smile, “We’ll continue doing everything we can to go above and beyond to satisfy all our guests’ vacation needs — our goal is to hold that title year after year.”
And if OK's stay was any indication, they’re more than ready to keep that #1 crown.
PREFERRED CLUB: WHERE VIP MEETS TLC
If you’re the kind of traveler who likes to sprinkle a little extra luxury on your vacation the Preferred Club at Secrets Akumal is the ultimate way to level up your stay.
In addition to an exclusive check-in experience, a private beach area, and access to a beautifully appointed lounge stocked with gourmet snacks and premium drinks, each Preferred Club suite comes with a personal concierge — and let us tell you, this isn’t just a perk, it’s a game-changer.
Our concierge, the ever-warm and wonderful Leidy, made us feel like absolute royalty during our stay. Whether it was organizing a last-minute spa appointment, booking and escorting us to our snorkeling trip, or even surprise balloons and a card in the room for an upcoming birthday that we hadn't mentioned— nothing was ever too much of an ask, and every interaction was delivered with a bright smile and her signature send-off: “I remain at your service.”
Honestly, every vacation should come with a Leidy — and at Secrets Akumal, it actually can.
AROUND THE WORLD DINING IN MEXICO
Let’s be honest: one of the best parts of vacation is the food. And at Secrets Akumal It’s not just delicious — it’s pretty unforgettable.
We happily ate our way through the resort’s nine restaurants and six bars, each offering its own unique flavor, vibe, and reason to go back for seconds. From candlelit pasta nights at Portofino, where the wine list is as impressive as the handmade gnocchi, to the crave-worthy churros and top-shelf tequila tastings at El Patio, every meal felt like a special occasion.
Oceana, the resort’s open-air seafood restaurant with its beachfront setting and just-caught grilled snapper is a must stop visit for fresh seafood dishes with fresh sea views.
Meanwhile, Bordeaux brings a touch of classic French elegance with its refined ambiance and expertly crafted cuisine, and Himitsu spices things up with its vibrant pan-Asian menu and dynamic presentation.
When it came to quick bites and cozy caffeine fixes, Coco Café is your go-to. Whether we were fueling up for the day with an early-morning latte or sneaking in a late-night sweet treat, this charming café never disappoints and best part? It's open 24 hours for all your around the clock snacks.
For breakfast with a view, Seaside Grill is hard to beat. Think fluffy omelets, tropical fruit platters, and bottomless mimosas, all served steps from the ocean. Add in the Preferred Club exclusivity and attentive staff who remembered our coffee orders, and it felt like dining in our own private paradise.
And for those moments when only a drink will do, the bar scene is pretty impressive. Whether sipping a spicy margarita at Sugar Reef, ordering a passionfruit mojito poolside, or enjoying a post-dinner nightcap at Rendezvous, every pour came with a smile — and a strong pour at that.
SEA TURTES, SNORKELING & SECRETS
Let’s talk about one of the most magical experiences you can have at Secrets Akumal: snorkeling with wild sea turtles in their natural habitat — and trust us, it’s a must-do.
“Akumal” actually means “Place of the Turtle” in Mayan, and the name couldn’t be more fitting.
Just offshore, in the calm, protected waters of the bay, green sea turtles glide gracefully over seagrass beds — and guests get the incredible chance to swim alongside them thanks to AquaWorld, the resort’s official watersports partner.
Our snorkeling adventure was led by the dynamic duo of Max and Maya — two of the most fun, knowledgeable, and genuinely enthusiastic guides you could ask for. Max set the tone right away, blending reef safety tips with fascinating facts about turtle behavior, all while keeping the mood light and laughter flowing. Whether you were a total newbie or a seasoned snorkeler, they made sure everyone felt totally at ease in the water.
Speaking of Max: he also sports a very impressive tattoo tribute to The Matrix that we’re pretty sure Keanu Reeves himself would approve of. (Pro tip: ask him to show you — he’s rightfully as proud of the ink as he is of the turtles!)
Getting to float side-by-side with these gentle giants as rays darted past and schools of colorful fish weaved through the coral is an experience you really can't visit Akumal without trying and the best part? It’s all just steps away from your suite.
From the moment you step onto the property and hear the staff warmly say “welcome home,” you get the sense that this place is more than just a vacation spot — it’s somewhere you’re meant to feel truly at home.
The atmosphere strikes a perfect balance between laid-back luxury and thoughtful hospitality. Staff members go out of their way to make you feel very looked after without ever being to overbearing, and the attention to detail — from the design to the dining to the seamless service — is evident in every part of the property.
It’s easy to see why Tripadvisor guests from around the world crowned it the #1 Resort in the World for 2025.
And after OK's Exclusive visit, we’d have to agree — Secrets Akumal definitely delivers.