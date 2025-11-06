Inside SHEGLAM’s Mission to Create a More Ethical Beauty Industry

Article continues below advertisement

At a time when beauty lovers around the world demand transparency and accountability from their favorite cosmetic brands, SHEGLAM proudly stands with ethical values leading their company. SHEGLAM is committed to safety, quality, and ethical practices. Since its creation in 2019 by Sylvia Fu, the brand has grown from a small, intimate team to a global cosmetics powerhouse. It is now available in over 150 countries and 7,000 retail locations, yet its mission remains strong: to make beauty accessible, responsible, and trustworthy.

Raising the Bar for Safe and Transparent Beauty Within every SHEGLAM product are high-quality ingredients intended to uphold a high standard of care for every client. The brand is committed to meeting global regulatory compliance, ensuring that each formula meets or exceeds the safety and quality standards established by various regions, including the United States, the European Union, the Middle East, and Latin America. SHEGLAM’s team actively researches and bans substances that could be environmentally harmful, including phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde donors, and PFAS. Each product undergoes several formula optimization and testing stages to protect the consumer’s health while creating a beautiful formula. Transparency is one of the most critical agreements at SHEGLAM. Every package and online listing includes a complete ingredient list, allowing consumers to make an informed choice before purchasing a product.

Certified Supply Chains Run With Ethics and Accountability The company’s dedication to quality extends even further than its product formulations. The brand exclusively partners with suppliers that have certifications under Good Manufacturing Practices and Environmental Management Systems. These certifications help ensure that every step in the production line meets high standards for product safety, hygiene, and sustainability. Ethical responsibility is an underlying component in SHEGLAM’s manufacturing process. Its suppliers adhere to international labor conventions, including those established by the International Labour Organization (ILO). Independent parties conduct audits to verify their compliance with labor, health, and environmental standards. Over half of SHEGLAM’s suppliers choose to participate in EcoVadis assessments, which quantify their progress in social and ecological performance. Designed for Sustainability SHEGLAM believes that true beauty is being conscientious of one’s impact on the planet. That is why the brand’s packaging is focused on sustainability, using materials that minimize waste. Every box is created from 100% FSC-certified paper, while the glass and aluminum components reduce plastic use in products. These choices not only elevate the look and feel of the products but also align with their mission to empower responsible consumption.

Confidently Cruelty-Free The company’s vision for ethical cosmetics excludes any form of animal testing. The brand proudly holds a Leaping Bunny certification from Cruelty Free International, which is the global gold standard for cruelty-free certified products. Their certification demonstrated SHEGLAM’s stance that no beauty products should come at the expense of animal welfare.

