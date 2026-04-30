Inside the A-List Push to Revive the Bluebuck — a Species Lost for 200 Years

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A growing roster of A-listers, including Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, and Chris Hemsworth, have quietly backed one of the most ambitious scientific ventures in the world: Colossal Biosciences. And now, the buzzy biotech company has unveiled its latest headline-grabbing goal — bringing back a long-lost species that hasn’t roamed the Earth in more than two centuries. Their newest focus? The bluebuck — a striking antelope once native to South Africa, known for its unique silvery-blue coat. The species vanished around 1800, becoming the first large African mammal to go extinct in modern recorded history. Today, it’s at the center of Colossal’s bold “de-extinction” pipeline, joining a lineup that already includes the woolly mammoth, dodo, thylacine, moa and even the dire wolf.

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If the mission sounds like something out of a blockbuster, that’s not far off. The company’s backers read like a red carpet roll call, with names spanning sports, entertainment, and self-help empires — from Brady to Hilton to Tony Robbins and filmmaker Peter Jackson. The hype is matched by serious capital: Colossal has reportedly raised over $615 million, pushing its valuation north of $10 billion. But behind the splashy headlines is a deeper narrative — one rooted in human responsibility. The bluebuck wasn’t lost to natural selection or environmental shifts. It was hunted out of existence, largely due to demand for its distinctive hide. In other words, its disappearance was man-made — and now, scientists are attempting a man-made return.

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