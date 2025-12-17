Inside the DIY Misfire That Led to Drain Detailer (and What It Reveals About the Hidden Gunk In Your Sink)

Just about every homeowner finds themselves dealing with sink clogs sooner or later. And while there are several potential solutions available on the market, they often aren’t enough to get rid of the clog for good.

This was what David Hazar, inventor and CEO of Drain Detailer, experienced for himself. After dealing with recurring sink clogs and finding himself needing to clean his drains more and more often, he decided to take matters into his own hands and come up with his own solution.

While some initial attempts to solve the problem did not work out as expected, Hazar was able to learn from these experiences and create his own product.

Recognizing a Problem

For Hazar, the idea to develop his own drain cleaning product came from the trouble he had trying to clean his own sink drains. “Initially, for sink clogs, I tried to use the same barbed drain tools that I typically use for pulling hair out of shower drains. These tools work really well for showers, but I found that they were really hard to use with sinks,” Hazar recalls.

“Of course, the biggest problem was that they just didn’t seem to do a good job getting rid of sink clogs. Over time, it seemed like I was having to clean my drain pipes more frequently, so one day, I took off my sink’s drain cover and P-trap and shined a flashlight into the pipe. That’s when I saw the thick buildup along the sides that was causing the clogs to come back over and over.”

Seeing what was actually causing his clogs led to the realization that the barbed drain cleaners he had been using couldn’t address the lingering buildup that reduced the pipe’s interior circumference. After searching online and finding that many other people were experiencing the same problem, but that no one had a truly effective solution, Hazar decided to come up with his own cleaning tool.