Inside the Exclusive Night That Brought Tyga, Diplo, Jon Jones & More VIPs Together at Gravitas in Association with 1win
Sept. 30 2026, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Gravitas Social Club was the ultimate star-studded hotspot on September 22 as a premier lineup of Hollywood royalty, sports icons, and top digital creators gathered for an intimate, invite-only evening.
A high-profile crowd stepped out for the occasion, including Tyga, Diplo, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones,Nina Drama, alongside Nate Diaz, Ryan Garcia, Austin McBroom, King Bach, Hannah Stocking, Charly Jordan, and Natalia Marion.
While the low-key gathering featured no exterior event branding, leaving fans outside intrigued by the sudden influx of A-listers, details from inside quickly began surfacing on social media.
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The exclusive night out was hosted in connection with 1win, bringing together their inner circle of global celebrities and creators, VIP guests, and creators across music, combat sports, and entertainment for an unforgettable night off the red carpet.