Inside The Venetian Resort’s High-Octane F1 Weekend — Celebs, Culinary Stars & The Hottest Ticket on the Track

In a city where a huge spectacle is pretty standard, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas still managed to steal the show during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. Across November 20–22, the property became one of the most in-demand hubs on the Strip, pulling together the speed, noise, and neon of F1 with a packed lineup of food, entertainment, and celebrity drop-ins. The resort was buzzing from morning to well past midnight, with events layered across its restaurants, suites, and viewing platforms — but the real magnet was Velocity Club, the resort’s trackside invite only club that quickly became the hardest ticket to score for the weekend.

Source: The Venetian Resort The outside of The Velocity Club at The Venetian Resort during the post race fireworks display.

Source: The Venetian Resort The trackside view from inside The Velocity Club at The Venetian Resort, which offered an unrivaled vantage point of the track.

Velocity Club: The Strip’s Hottest Ticket

Source: The Venetian Resort Wolfgang Puck and Simon Kim at Velocity Club at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Source: The Venetian Resort Jose Andres at Velocity Club on Saturday November 22nd at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Source: Martin Miranda, OneSeven Agency Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of “The Real Housewives of Miami” were spotted shopping at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas including lunch and drinks at Mercato della Pescheria and a shopping spree at Stuart Weitzman.

Source: The Venetian Resort Bravo's Summer House Star Kyle Cooke poses inside the red carpet entrance to The Velocity Club.

A New Era for The Venetian: Inside Its $1.5 Billion Transformation

The Venetian’s amped-up energy during F1 weekend made perfect sense given the resort is finishing up a massive $1.5 billion transformation—officially the largest hotel renovation in Las Vegas history. The overhaul touches nearly every inch of the property: all 4,000 suites are being completely redesigned with modern Italian touches inspired by Venetian Carnival, featuring richer textures, upgraded tech, and refreshed color palettes like the South Tower’s new cabernet-red scheme with dual 65-inch TVs and built-in reading lights. Downstairs, the casino and entertainment areas are being reimagined with new high-limit lounges, a redesigned Yahoo-branded sportsbook, and an all-new poker room, while the dining scene continues expanding with buzzy additions like Gjelina and Michelin-starred COTE. Even the resort’s brand identity—lion logo included—has been refreshed, and the convention center is in the midst of its own $188 million upgrade. The Venetian also remains the only resort on the Strip with direct access to the Sphere, giving it a unique connection to one of Vegas’ biggest new attractions. All together, it’s a full-scale reinvention, not a facelift—and after its powerhouse showing during the Grand Prix, it’s clear The Venetian is positioning itself as one of the Strip’s most forward-thinking resorts heading into its next era.