Inside The Venetian Resort’s High-Octane F1 Weekend — Celebs, Culinary Stars & The Hottest Ticket on the Track
Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:14 p.m. ET
In a city where a huge spectacle is pretty standard, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas still managed to steal the show during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.
Across November 20–22, the property became one of the most in-demand hubs on the Strip, pulling together the speed, noise, and neon of F1 with a packed lineup of food, entertainment, and celebrity drop-ins.
The resort was buzzing from morning to well past midnight, with events layered across its restaurants, suites, and viewing platforms — but the real magnet was Velocity Club, the resort’s trackside invite only club that quickly became the hardest ticket to score for the weekend.
Velocity Club: The Strip’s Hottest Ticket
Situated just above the resort’s world-famous outdoor canal — gondolas and all — The Venetian’s exclusive Velocity Club became the must-have credential of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. With an unbeatable vantage point overlooking the twisting track that wrapped around The Strip, the club offered sweeping, cinematic views of the race that put attendees right in the center of the action.
Celebs flocked to the ultra-premium viewing lounge throughout the weekend, and OK! spotted plenty of familiar faces soaking in the action.
Bravo’s Summer House star Kyle Cooke was all smiles as he posted up at the entrance, taking in the roar of the cars and the electric atmosphere. Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation favorite Jason Tartick was seen mingling with fans, friends, and Venetian VIPs as he sampled bites from the resort’s powerhouse lineup of restaurants.
And speaking of food — Velocity Club delivered a culinary grand prix of its own.
Night one kicked off with bold flavors straight from Via Via Food Hall, featuring crowd-pleasers like Ivan Ramen, Scarr’s Pizza, All’Antico Vinaio, Turkey and the Wolf, and B.S. Taqueria, plus a sleek sushi spread from Nomikai.
Night two raised the stakes with an elevated showcase from The Venetian Resort’s signature heavy-hitters: CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Bouchon Venice-meets-L.A. hotspot Gjelina, the always-buzzing Mott 32, and sleek Japanese dining destination Wakuda.
And to top if off the recently opened Michelin-starred COTE Las Vegas, was serving high-end Korean-steakhouse favorites perfect for a luxury-fueled race weekend.
To close out the weekend, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés took over with a high-impact spread: a jamón carving station, the restaurant’s signature whole suckling pig, and a lineup of rich, over-the-top dishes that felt more like a late-night food festival than a traditional race-day buffet.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A New Era for The Venetian: Inside Its $1.5 Billion Transformation
The Venetian’s amped-up energy during F1 weekend made perfect sense given the resort is finishing up a massive $1.5 billion transformation—officially the largest hotel renovation in Las Vegas history.
The overhaul touches nearly every inch of the property: all 4,000 suites are being completely redesigned with modern Italian touches inspired by Venetian Carnival, featuring richer textures, upgraded tech, and refreshed color palettes like the South Tower’s new cabernet-red scheme with dual 65-inch TVs and built-in reading lights.
Downstairs, the casino and entertainment areas are being reimagined with new high-limit lounges, a redesigned Yahoo-branded sportsbook, and an all-new poker room, while the dining scene continues expanding with buzzy additions like Gjelina and Michelin-starred COTE.
Even the resort’s brand identity—lion logo included—has been refreshed, and the convention center is in the midst of its own $188 million upgrade.
The Venetian also remains the only resort on the Strip with direct access to the Sphere, giving it a unique connection to one of Vegas’ biggest new attractions.
All together, it’s a full-scale reinvention, not a facelift—and after its powerhouse showing during the Grand Prix, it’s clear The Venetian is positioning itself as one of the Strip’s most forward-thinking resorts heading into its next era.