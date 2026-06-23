Inside the World Cup Fever Taking Over North America: Sold-Out Stadiums, Fan Frenzy and Unforgettable Moments

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As FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to captivate fans across the United States, Canada and Mexico, one thing has become very clear: the excitement surrounding the tournament doesn't stop when the final whistle blows. From sold-out stadiums and packed watch parties to fan festivals buzzing with energy, this year's World Cup has transformed North America into a football fan's dream. Across three countries, supporters decked out in team colors are coming together to celebrate the beautiful game, creating an atmosphere that feels part sporting event, part global festival. While the action on the pitch remains the headline act, the fan experience surrounding the tournament has become a major story in its own right. Among the brands helping fuel that excitement is Marriott Bonvoy, which has embraced the global sporting spectacle through its partnership with FIFA and its "For Fans, Everywhere" campaign.

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Source: Marriot Bonvoy FIFA World Cup 2026 has transformed North America into a football fan's dream.

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Led by soccer superstars Erling Haaland and Vinícius Júnior, the initiative celebrates the passion, connection and community that make the World Cup unlike any other sporting event on the planet. But beyond the campaign itself, Marriott Bonvoy has focused on creating places where fans can come together to experience the tournament in real time — whether they're attending matches, traveling between host cities or simply looking for the best place to catch the action. Throughout the competition, Marriott properties across North America and beyond have been hosting watch parties, fan gatherings and soccer-inspired experiences designed to bring supporters together no matter which team they're backing.

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Among the brands helping fuel that excitement is Marriott Bonvoy, which has embraced the global sporting spectacle through its partnership with FIFA and its "For Fans, Everywhere" campaign.

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In California, Lido House, Autograph Collection in Newport Beach has become a go-to spot for fans looking to stay connected to the tournament, while Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas in Florida has hosted a series of match-day viewing events around some of the competition's biggest games. In Seattle, where soccer fever has been impossible to miss, the Seattle Marriott Waterfront Hotel has welcomed supporters flocking to one of the World Cup's most vibrant host cities. And the celebrations haven't been limited to the host markets. In Toronto, the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel has become a gathering place for fans following Team Canada's World Cup journey, while properties such as The Clancy, Autograph Collection in San Francisco and even on the other side of the world The Courtyard Marriott Mumbai International Airport is joining in the festivities, underscoring the truly global nature of the tournament. The approach taps into one of the biggest storylines of FIFA World Cup 2026 itself: bringing people together. As the first World Cup ever hosted across three nations, the tournament has created the kind of cross-country buzz few sporting events can match. Hotel lobbies have turned into unofficial fan hubs, bars have become international cheering sections and strangers have quickly become friends over last-minute goals, dramatic upsets and shared celebrations. That energy has been especially clear around the USA National Team. The Americans kicked off their campaign with an emphatic win over Paraguay before keeping the momentum going with another strong performance against Australia in Seattle. Together, the two matches have helped fuel growing excitement around the host nation, drawing huge crowds and creating a buzz that has stretched far beyond the stadium walls.

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Source: MEGA As the first World Cup ever hosted across three nations, the tournament has created the kind of cross-country buzz few sporting events can match.

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But maybe the biggest takeaway from the tournament so far is that fans aren't just watching the World Cup — they're fully immersed in it. Across the United States, Canada and Mexico, supporters have embraced every aspect of the experience, transforming city streets, public squares, restaurants, hotels and fan zones into extensions of the tournament itself. The result is an atmosphere that feels part sporting spectacle, part cultural celebration and part summer-long festival. That's where Marriott Bonvoy's fan-focused experiences have really found their sweet spot. Rather than concentrating solely on the action on the pitch, many of the activations have centered on creating places where supporters can gather, celebrate victories, relive dramatic moments and connect with fellow fans from around the world. With the knockout rounds approaching and anticipation continuing to build, the energy surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026 shows no signs of fading anytime soon. And if the opening weeks are any indication, the tournament's lasting legacy may extend far beyond the goals and trophies — living on instead through the unforgettable fan moments shared along the way.