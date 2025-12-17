LIVING Inside W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal: The Stylish Jungle Escape Where Relaxation Comes Naturally Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal From private plunge pools and ocean views to a cocoon-like spa and wellness-driven experiences, this Guanacaste resort makes unplugging feel effortless. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Tucked inside a lush 2,300-acre nature preserve in Guanacaste, W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal feels like the kind of place where time stretches, stress fades and relaxation becomes second nature. Surrounded by mangroves, tropical forest and white sand, the resort delivers an effortless escape that blends high-design luxury with Costa Rica's laid-back rhythm — proving that rest can still feel exciting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal Morning coffee hits differently with views from a W Costa Rica balcony.

From the moment you arrive, W Costa Rica draws the perfect balance between energy and ease. It's bold colors, natural textures and floor-to-ceiling windows blur the lines between indoors and out, while the sounds of wildlife and ocean breezes feel fresh out of a dream. Many rooms and suites feature private plunge pools and expansive balconies, making it easy to slip into vacation mode without ever leaving your space.

Article continues below advertisement

Beachside Stroll or Dip in the Pool? Why Not Both

Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal The pool glows at dusk, offering a peaceful place to end the day at W Costa Rica.

Relaxation here is intentional. Days often begin slowly — perhaps with a quiet coffee overlooking the reserve or a morning swim at the WET Deck’s infinity pool, which gazes out toward Playa Conchal. Guests also enjoy sunrise walks on the beach to soak in the ocean's beauty before the day gets too hot.

Article continues below advertisement

Enjoy a Spa-Centered Afternoon Escape

Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal Experience a serene moment inside W Costa Rica’s signature AWAY Spa, designed for total relaxation.

Afternoons can be spent drifting between shaded cabanas, strolling the grounds or retreating to the signature AWAY Spa, a cocoon-like sanctuary inspired by Costa Rica’s native butterflies. With six private treatment rooms and even a full-service spa bar — a first for the brand — the spa experience encourages guests to linger a little longer and fully lean into the art of unwinding.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Wellness Is Woven Into the Experience

Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal A glimpse into the recent W-Retreat at W Costa Rica, hosted in partnership with Athleta.

Wellness is woven seamlessly into the stay rather than feeling prescriptive. The resort’s open-air FIT Gym, surrounded by jungle views, makes movement feel revitalizing rather than a requirement, while curated fitness classes and outdoor activities allow guests to engage at their own pace. That philosophy came to life during a recent W Retreat hosted in partnership with Athleta, where the women's activewear brand joined forces with the resort to elevate its wellness offerings for both guests and visiting clients. The collaboration underscored W Costa Rica’s commitment to holistic well-being — one that prioritizes balance, intention and feeling good in your surroundings.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Relaxed Dining Meets Elevated Flavors

Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal Elevated flavors shine at Latitud 10° Norte, where Latin American and Mediterranean influences meet.

And when cravings start to kick in, the experience remains refreshingly relaxed. Dining options range from vibrant, open-air meals at Cocina de Mercado to elevated tasting menus at Latitud 10° Norte, where Latin American flavors meet Mediterranean influences. Sunset cocktails at the Living Room or poolside bites at the WET Deck round out days that flow effortlessly from one indulgence to the next.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal There's no better jungle escape than W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal.