Inside Zeagoo’s Crusade Against Breast Cancer

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The fashion brand is supporting breast cancer awareness throughout October and is being recognized for its meaningful contribution to the cause. In 2026, breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide. More than 2.3 million diagnoses occur every year. As such, October’s role as Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder of the importance of early detection, ongoing research, and compassionate patient support. Zeagoo, a global contemporary fashion brand founded on accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, is doing more than its part in this crusade, striving to raise awareness and funds for those struggling with breast cancer.

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Inside Zeagoo Since its founding in 2013, Zeagoo has designed clothing and apparel for mature women who lead with confidence, independence, and warmth. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition. The brand firmly believes fashion choices should not alter a woman’s identity, but rather highlight the strength and grace she naturally possesses, especially for this demographic. The brand’s featured Maye’s Pink Sweater is a perfect example; it’s a graceful piece that serves as both a fashion statement and a meaningful aid to a cause. Maye’s Pink Sweater was created as a wearable symbol of solidarity. Designed for everyday comfort and quiet elegance, it represents the resilient spirit of the women Zeagoo serves. The Maye’s Pink Sweater is a wearable symbol of solidarity, everyday comfort, and quiet elegance. Through this effort, the brand aims to remind women that their health and well-being always come first.

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Susan G. Komen Recognition Susan G. Komen has named Zeagoo a “Friend of Komen” in recognition of its commitment to women’s health during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies of breast cancer. Komen takes a comprehensive, unmatched 360-degree approach to fighting the disease on every front and supporting millions of people in the US and worldwide. They advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, expand access to high-quality care, provide direct patient support, and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that took Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.