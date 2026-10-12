or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Inside Zeagoo’s Crusade Against Breast Cancer

inside zeagoos crusade against breast cancer
Source: SUPPLIED

Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The fashion brand is supporting breast cancer awareness throughout October and is being recognized for its meaningful contribution to the cause.

In 2026, breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide. More than 2.3 million diagnoses occur every year. As such, October’s role as Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a vital reminder of the importance of early detection, ongoing research, and compassionate patient support.

Zeagoo, a global contemporary fashion brand founded on accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, is doing more than its part in this crusade, striving to raise awareness and funds for those struggling with breast cancer.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Inside Zeagoo

Since its founding in 2013, Zeagoo has designed clothing and apparel for mature women who lead with confidence, independence, and warmth. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.

The brand firmly believes fashion choices should not alter a woman’s identity, but rather highlight the strength and grace she naturally possesses, especially for this demographic. The brand’s featured Maye’s Pink Sweater is a perfect example; it’s a graceful piece that serves as both a fashion statement and a meaningful aid to a cause.

Maye’s Pink Sweater was created as a wearable symbol of solidarity. Designed for everyday comfort and quiet elegance, it represents the resilient spirit of the women Zeagoo serves. The Maye’s Pink Sweater is a wearable symbol of solidarity, everyday comfort, and quiet elegance. Through this effort, the brand aims to remind women that their health and well-being always come first.

Article continues below advertisement
inside zeagoos crusade against breast cancer
Source: SUPPLIED
MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Susan G. Komen Recognition

Susan G. Komen has named Zeagoo a “Friend of Komen” in recognition of its commitment to women’s health during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies of breast cancer. Komen takes a comprehensive, unmatched 360-degree approach to fighting the disease on every front and supporting millions of people in the US and worldwide. They advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, expand access to high-quality care, provide direct patient support, and empower people with trustworthy information.

Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that took Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

Turning Awareness Into Impact

To turn awareness into impact, Zeagoo is dedicating its Maye’s Pink Sweater to the cause. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Zeagoo will donate 100% of sales from this item on its official website directly to Susan G. Komen. By tying a single, purposeful piece to direct aid, Zeagoo enables its community to participate effortlessly in a global movement of care.

Zeagoo invites supporters worldwide to visit its official website throughout October to participate in this meaningful cause and help bring health, support, and hope to women in need.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.