Instagram Model Heidi Lavon Breaks Societal Norms by Refusing to Give Into Criticism About Her Heavily Tattooed Body

June 5 2025, Published 1:19 a.m. ET

Heidi Lavon is not your typical influencer.

With a body adorned in tattoos and a bold, unapologetic presence, she has carved a niche at the intersection of gaming, cosplay and digital advocacy. Her mission: to challenge conventional beauty standards and promote authenticity in the digital age.

Lavon, a self-made actress, model and content creator, boasts nearly 16 million followers across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram.

In an Interview with OK!, Lavon defended her character, stating: "People used to tell me I’d never make it in the industry with tattoos. Now I’m booked because of them. I wear my art proudly. It’s part of who I am!"

Her diverse career spans modeling, cosplay, gaming and tattoo culture. She has collaborated with major brands such as Marvel and Warhammer, and has appeared on shows like Beavis & Butt-Head, Portlandia, and Say Yes to the Dress, as well as gracing the cover of FHM. Lavon’s heavily tattooed appearance is more than aesthetic; it’s a statement.

Each piece of ink tells a story, contributing to a narrative of resilience and self-expression. Beyond her visual impact, she is a skilled hairstylist and the host of the podcast "Exposure Therapy," where she delves into interviews with guests, movie reviews, as well as challenging ourselves when it comes to doing things that we may have fear and anxiety over.

"Cosplay and gaming let me step into any world I want, but the real power comes from building a community where people feel seen, weird, and wonderful,” she noted.

Lavon’s approach to content creation is hands-on, as the creator manages every aspect of her brand, from shooting and editing to engaging with her community.

Through her multifaceted career, Lavon is redefining what it means to be a modern influencer.Her fusion of tattoos, gaming, and advocacy not only entertains but also inspires a dialogue about self-acceptance and breaking societal norms.

