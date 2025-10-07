Stunning Scenery, Snorkeling and So Much More! Why InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef by IHG Should Be Your Next Destination

Article continues below advertisement

If you're in Australia, the InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef by IHG is the place to be. The hotel, located in the heart of the Coral Sea, is not to be missed. "Hayman Island is one of the 74 idyllic islands that make up the Whitsundays, perfectly positioned near the world-famous Great Barrier Reef. Recently renovated in 2019 and celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef continues to offer an iconic luxury escape deeply connected to its spectacular natural surroundings," General Manager Kayte Staraj exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef The resort is positioned near the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

The hidden gem has a lot to offer — from snorkeling adventures to relaxing by the pool and so much more. "The resort features 182 beautifully appointed rooms, suites, pavilions and residences, each showcasing unique designs and breathtaking views — from the tranquil Lagoon Wing to the beachfront and poolside settings. Guests can unwind by two stunning pools, including the iconic Hayman Pool, one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere, and enjoy four distinct restaurants and bars, each with its own style and culinary identity. A wealth of experiences awaits, whether by land, sea, or air — from snorkeling and private fishing charters to scenic hikes and breathtaking helicopter tours over the reef. The island is also a gateway to the secluded Langford Island or Whitehaven Beach, one of Australia’s most famous beaches, just a short boat ride away," Staraj says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef From pools to snorkeling, there's plenty to do at the resort.

Article continues below advertisement

If you want to unwind, the "resort’s extensive facilities include the Hayman Spa, a Fitness Center offering yoga and Pilates on request, The Grove Boutique for curated souvenirs and some shopping and a Recreation Center with tennis, squash, basketball, and more," Staraj shares. "In addition to its leisure offerings, InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef also features a variety of indoor and outdoor venues ideal for hosting private events — from corporate retreats and family celebrations to unforgettable beachfront weddings, all set against the island’s breathtaking natural backdrop."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef The clear blue water is not to be missed.

Article continues below advertisement

Guests can start the day with a meditation session, focusing on their breath, before they set out to hike Blue Pearl Bay, where they can witness breathtaking viewpoints. "Afterwards, dive into the crystal-clear waters of the Coral Sea to explore vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life," Staraj suggests. "For a truly unforgettable perspective, take to the skies with one of our bespoke helicopter adventures, soaring high above the world-famous Heart Reef and enjoying exhilarating flights over Whitehaven Beach and beyond. As the day draws to a close, discover the secrets of our 3,000-bottle wine cellar, from local Australian winemakers to Europe’s most renowned grape varieties, guided by the expert advice of our sommelier. Then, end your day in the most memorable way with a romantic private dinner for two on Hayman Beach, watching the sun set over the Coral Sea."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef The island is home to turtles, fish and more.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

From the pristine, secluded beaches to crystal-clear turquoise waters, to lush tropical vegetation, the breathtaking beauty of the Great Barrier Reef is something you won't forget. "The island is home to vibrant coral gardens where you may encounter turtles, tropical fish, manta rays and even whales during the migration season. Surrounded by nature at its purest, Hayman Island is accessible only by luxury boat or helicopter, ensuring a sense of exclusivity and tranquillity from the moment you arrive," Staraj says. "Whether you’re a couple seeking intimacy and seclusion or a family eager to immerse in adventure and discovery, Hayman Island promises an unforgettable escape where luxury and nature exist in perfect harmony."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef Set up a chair and lounge by one of the many pools.

Article continues below advertisement

There's also four dining venues – Pacific, Amici, Bam Bam, and Aqua — each with its own unique atmosphere and culinary identity. "Pacific, the resort’s signature oceanfront restaurant, boasts breathtaking views of the Coral Sea. In the morning, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a generous buffet of fresh, seasonal produce. As the sun sets, Pacific transforms into a refined evening destination where guests can sip creative cocktails made by our expert barmen at the bar and indulge in à la carte menus celebrating Australian produce and fresh seafood platters. Its ocean-facing setting makes it the resort’s premier dining venue for special occasions. Amici invites you to savor authentic Mediterranean flavors in a warm and intimate setting. The menu highlights handmade pizzas and generous plates of pasta, perfect for sharing, and no meal is complete without classic Italian desserts such as tiramisu, affogato, or gelato," Staraj shares. "Bam Bam, located beside the infinity pool, serves vibrant Pan-Asian cuisine with a fresh Australian twist. Bold flavors, tropical cocktails, and sharing-style dishes come together to create a playful yet refined dining experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef Many events take place at the hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

She adds, "Aqua, positioned along the edge of the iconic Hayman Pool, offers fresh seafood, seasonal salad bowls, and tropical favorites, including zesty ice pops, fresh juices and handcrafted cocktails. It’s the ideal spot to unwind and enjoy delicious bites throughout the day. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, four private Hayman Pool Cabanas are also available, offering unforgettable private dining moments in a truly spectacular setting."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef There are four restaurants on property.