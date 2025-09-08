or
Interested in a Leak Proof Toilet? A Professional Plumber Can Help You Out!

Sept. 8 2025

Toilette installation is one of those projects that require thorough planning, particularly in the preparation of the surface below. An improperly laid floor may cause drips, water damage, and expensive repairs. Whether you are renovating an old toilet or laying out a new one, it will all depend on how you go about the process right before the actual process of laying the fixture on the floor has even begun. Hiring a professional plumber can help you deal with it better. It is best to avoid DIY measures because most of us don’t have the required tools and lack the expertise.

1. Removal of the Old Toilet and Inspection of the Area

The plumber will begin the work by turning off the water supply to your toilet and flushing it to empty the tank, as well as the bowl. They will dry up any residual water using a sponge or wet/ dry vacuum. Next, they will turn off the water supply and turn off the mounting bolts. Once the toilet is removed, the expert will closely examine the floor and flange area. They are checking for signs of rot, mould, or water damage. In the event that the subfloor comes out feeling spongy or soft, then they will have to repair or replace it before proceeding.

2. Clean the Floor Surface Thoroughly

It is crucial to remove the old wax ring entirely by scraping so that the next steps become easy. Any cleaner left residual can cause failure to seal your new installation. With the help of a putty knife, the expert will scrape off the old wax and use a mild disinfectant to clean it. This is an important step--not only in hygiene, but also so that your new toilet will flush and be secure.

3. Check and Repair the Subfloor

The plumber will ensure that the subfloor is dry and solid, in case your subfloor is made of wood. Water seepage may erode the wood and, with time, cause toilet seating that is uneven and leaks. In the case of small soft spots, trim out the ruined area and lay on new plywood of the same thickness.

In case your bathroom is laid out on a concrete subfloor, they will check it for any cracks or crumbling.

Summing it up

It is not simply an issue of looks; preparing your flooring to install a leak-proof toilet makes sense in a way that prevents water damage in your home, and also in a way that allows you a clean toilet getting decades of use before requiring repairs. The process of removing, checking out, and repairing, levelling and sealing the ground prior to installation helps build a good foundation toward a successful, stress-free upgrading. All these are possible when you hire an expert for the job. Browse https://www.plomberie5etoiles.com/ to find out who are the leading experts in the city. Hiring a reliable plumber is crucial because they know all the steps and they know what to do so that there is no damage or leaks in the future.

