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Introducing LIVE Golf: The Women-Owned Brand Combining Luxury Fashion, Activewear & Golf Culture

introducing live golf the women owned brand combining luxury fashion activewear golf culture
Source: Photography by Douglas Tran

July 1 2026, Published 1:33 a.m. ET

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The launch of this new brand is not just another collection release; it is a deeply personal and meaningful expansion that combines the team’s lifelong connection to golf, their passion for fashion, and the lifestyle philosophy behind the word “LIVE.”

LIVE Golf was recently launched as the newest division under Live Kolibri. The collection is a women-focused, women-operated brand led by the mother-daughter duo of Alex and Teresa Vidger. At launch, the brand includes matching golf and activewear sets, such as skirts and stylish golf tops, as well as lightweight zip-up jackets and even visors. These pieces are designed with breathable, lightweight, and comfortable fabrics and feature multiple fun colors, original prints, and various elevated designs. LIVE Golf was created to bring confidence, individuality, femininity, and modern style into a space that has traditionally felt limited in fashion expression for women’s golf apparel.

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introducing live golf the women owned brand combining luxury fashion activewear golf culture
Source: Photography by Douglas Tran
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The Brand’s History

LIVE Golf is an expansion of the pre-established Live Kolibri. Live Kolibri was originally built around creating elevated resort-wear and swimwear apparel choices that combine comfort and creativity. It has previously participated in Miami Swim Week (2024 & 2025), New York Fashion Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week, Dallas Fashion Week, and San Diego Fashion Week, and has been featured in Forbes Magazine and carried in boutique hotels and retailers internationally.

As a brand, the Live Kolibri team has always been inspired by a range of elements, including travel, movement, and wellness. As such, expanding into golf and activewear felt like a natural evolution, combining many of the elements that were already at the forefront of the brand: fashion, lifestyle, family traditions, and an active social environment.

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introducing live golf the women owned brand combining luxury fashion activewear golf culture
Source: Photography by Douglas Tran
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The Inspiration Behind the Innovation

The inspiration for LIVE Golf came from both Alex and Teresa, whose family has a long-standing connection to golf, but who were becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of variety in women’s golf apparel choices. Out of these disappointments came inspiration for innovation.

They say, “We realized there was an opportunity to create golf apparel that felt more exciting, modern, and expressive while still being wearable and functional. We wanted to bring fresh energy into women’s golf fashion through vibrant colors, flattering matching sets, lightweight layers, and pieces women can wear both on and off the course.”

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introducing live golf the women owned brand combining luxury fashion activewear golf culture
Source: Photography by Douglas Tran
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The Face of the Brand

One of the major elements that has helped LIVE Golf rise to such prominence so quickly was the opportunity to have Kendra Wilkinson as the face of the brand’s campaign. Her confidence, personality, and lifestyle perfectly align with the brand's energy and represent the bold, fun, and empowering direction the founders envisioned for LIVE Golf from the start.

Additional campaign talent includes models and personalities from reality television shows such as Temptation Island.

These public representatives pair well with the brand’s family-owned, women-owned, and sustainability-minded approach. Sustainability remains an important part of the brand’s future, with a focus on thoughtful production, lightweight performance fabrics, and the creation of elevated pieces designed to last beyond trends.

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introducing live golf the women owned brand combining luxury fashion activewear golf culture
Source: Photography by Douglas Tran

Final Thoughts

The team behind LIVE Golf is striving to ensure that consumers understand the brand represents more than fashion-forward golf apparel; it represents confidence, lifestyle, connection, travel, wellness, and living life to the fullest. As the team behind Live Kolibri expands into this new venture, it underscores the core message of the “LIVE” branding: to encourage people to live life to the fullest.

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