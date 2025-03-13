or
Ione Skye Blasts Gwyneth Paltrow for Being 'Mean' to Her Brother When They Dated

ione skye gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Ione Skye's detailed Gwyneth Paltrow's 'mean' behavior toward her brother during their relationship.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Ione Skye isn’t holding back when it comes to her brother’s ex!

In her new memoir, Say Everything, the Say Anything star opened up about her past — including what it was like spending time with Gwyneth Paltrow when she was dating her brother, Donovan Leitch.

ione skye
Source: MEGA

Ione Skye called out Gwyneth Paltrow in her memoir for being 'mean' to her brother, Donovan Leitch, during their relationship.

"Vacationing with Dono and his intimidating new girlfriend (yes, that Gwyneth) did not exactly sound relaxing, but anything was more relaxing than living in fear of the next earthquake," Skye wrote in her book.

At the time, a major earthquake had just rocked Los Angeles. Skye, who was still married to Adam Horovitz, decided to join her brother and Paltrow on a trip. Back then, the Iron Man actress was just getting started in Hollywood, with only a couple of films under her belt, including Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.

Skye recalled that her brother was sick during the trip, and Paltrow, who wasn’t in the best mood, spent most of the week reading scripts.

"At breakfast, Dono had distractedly tipped his water glass (he was one of the world’s most distracted people). A few drops had splashed Gwyneth, and she’d snapped, 'Idiot.' With a laugh, but still,” Skye explained.

donovan leitch
Source: MEGA

The actress shared in her book that the 'Iron Man' star once called the musician an 'idiot' during breakfast.

Skye didn’t love how Paltrow treated her brother and wasn’t afraid to call it out.

“Is Gwyneth always mean to you like that?” she remembered asking him. "Dono laughed ... My brother was smitten. He was 27 and looking toward the future, to marriage and kids. Gwyneth was only 21 and wasn’t ready for anything too serious. Well, at least not yet. Six months later, she’d get a part in Seven and fly to Reno to meet Brad Pitt — and we all know how that turned out."

gwyneth paltrow
Source: MEGA

Ione Skye praised Gwyneth Paltrow for being self-aware and handling criticism well.

Despite naming celebs in her book, Skye made it clear she isn't trying to stir up drama.

"I'm a little nervous," Skye told People. "I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings."

She also acknowledged that people change.

"We were what, 21 at the time? We were so young," she said of Paltrow. "At the time, we thought we were so grown-up!"

"She has an awareness of who she is, and I feel like that's one of her superpowers," Skye added. "She's amazing in that she understands her world, and she always has a good reaction to people coming after her for things she says."

ione skye
Source: MEGA

The author had a book signing at the Strand bookstore in NYC on March 3.

After three years, the actress celebrated the release of her memoir, marking the occasion with a book signing at the Strand bookstore in NYC on March 3.

"It's almost like motherhood, in that you know it's going to be a huge experience, but you don't know how big until you get there," she said. "But it's one of my favorite projects I've ever done. And yes, I do care about what others will think. But I also have the feeling that everything will be okay."

On top of that, Skye is gearing up for her latest movie, Anaconda, an action comedy horror film directed by Tom Gormican. The movie, set to hit theaters on December 25, follows a group of friends who are all going through midlife crises.

