Ione Skye Blasts Gwyneth Paltrow for Being 'Mean' to Her Brother When They Dated

At the time, a major earthquake had just rocked Los Angeles. Skye, who was still married to Adam Horovitz, decided to join her brother and Paltrow on a trip. Back then, the Iron Man actress was just getting started in Hollywood, with only a couple of films under her belt, including Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.

Skye recalled that her brother was sick during the trip, and Paltrow, who wasn’t in the best mood, spent most of the week reading scripts.

"At breakfast, Dono had distractedly tipped his water glass (he was one of the world’s most distracted people). A few drops had splashed Gwyneth, and she’d snapped, 'Idiot.' With a laugh, but still,” Skye explained.