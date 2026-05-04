Irina Shayk Wears Next to Nothing as She Covers Her Body in Watches at 2026 Met Gala

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Irina Shayk opted for an unusual undergarment on theme at the 2026 Met Gala. The model, 40, was decked out in watches as she left the Mark Hotel for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4. The wrist accessory was used to craft Shayk's bra, chokers and arm cuffs. She complemented her out-of-the-box attire — inspired by the Met Gala theme, "Costume Art" — with a low-rise black skirt as her black hair blew with the wind behind her.

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Ahead of the Met Gala, Shayk stunned in an Issey Miyake pleated white dress for Jeff Bezos' party. She later switched into an asymmetrical black mini dress with hip cutouts for Teyana Taylor’s pre-Met Gala party.

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Source: @fashiontomax/Instagram Irina Shayk barely covered her chest at the Met Gala.

For the 2024 Met Gala, Shayk stunned in a sparkly silver gown adorned with 84,000 Swarovski crystals, which took over 200 hours to craft. "I always love the Met theme because I get to be creative with different designers each year on interpreting something new, and we have a dress code to focus on," she explained at the time. "This year I wanted to lean into the timelessness of the theme, so we worked on a gown that feels like a crystal couture piece that could be from the past, but cut in the most amazingly modern way." Shayk added of her collaboration with Swarovski, "We throw some ideas back and forth, and the process is always really fast. Because I have worked with Swarovski before and we know each other well, we only needed one fitting."

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk previously attended the 2024 Met Gala.

Despite the elaborate design, the outfit was actually “super comfortable,” Shayk insisted. "I need to be able to move, feel like myself and have fun in the clothes,” she added. The actress tries to keep her cool amid the chaos of the red carpet. "I try not to overthink the red carpet," she insisted. "I think if I thought about it too much, it would overwhelm me... so I try to turn up and think about all the fun friends and people I’m going to see inside once I’m up those stairs."

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk was rumored to be dating Tom Brady at the end of last year.