Is Fiber the New Protein? Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With 'Fibermaxxing'
Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:50 a.m. ET
Move over, bone broth. There’s a new "it" nutrient taking over Hollywood, and it’s likely already in your pantry. From Kristen Bell’s pre-pasta biohack to Drew Barrymore’s gut-health obsession, “fibermaxxing” has officially replaced protein as the status symbol of 2025.
"Fibermaxxing is essentially the practice of being intentional about getting enough fiber throughout the day," explains New York City-based RD Amy Shapiro. "Instead of it being an afterthought, people are now actively seeking ways to add fiber to their routine."
The trend is hitting at a critical time as an alarming 95% of Americans fail to meet daily fiber recommendations. While we should aim for 25-40g, most adults only manage a meager 8-11g. "Suddenly fiber feels relevant, not boring," Shapiro says.
The 'Kristen Bell' Biohack
The trend hit a fever pitch when Bell's costar revealed her secret to eating carbs without the crash was a bowl of fiber-filled greens or even the once considered grandma-supplement Metamucil before the main course. "There’s actually real science behind it," notes Shapiro. "Eating fiber-rich foods before refined carbs can help slow digestion and blunt blood sugar spikes."
The Psyllium Power-Up
When diet alone isn't enough to bridge the massive "fiber gap," Shapiro points to Metamucil as a secret weapon. Unlike other fibers, Metamucil’s psyllium fiber is a "viscous" fiber. When mixed with liquid, it forms a gentle gel in the gut that traps sugars and cholesterol, aiding in everything from heart health to feeling full longer.
The Midlife Holy Grail
For stars like Barrymore, 50, fiber is a "wellness maturity" move. "In midlife, the conversation shifts to 'How will I feel long-term?'" Shapiro explains. "Hormonal changes and metabolism shifts make fiber non-negotiable. It’s the quiet status symbol of healthy aging."
The 48-Hour Red Carpet Prep
Looking for that "lit-from-within" glow before a big event? Shapiro suggests "fiber-rich accessories" like berries and cooked vegetables. But be warned… don’t double your intake overnight. "Too much fiber too fast can totally backfire," she warns. "Introduction should be slow, consistent, and paired with plenty of fluids."