Is Fiber the New Protein? Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With 'Fibermaxxing'

Move over, bone broth. There’s a new "it" nutrient taking over Hollywood, and it’s likely already in your pantry. From Kristen Bell’s pre-pasta biohack to Drew Barrymore’s gut-health obsession, “fibermaxxing” has officially replaced protein as the status symbol of 2025.

"Fibermaxxing is essentially the practice of being intentional about getting enough fiber throughout the day," explains New York City-based RD Amy Shapiro. "Instead of it being an afterthought, people are now actively seeking ways to add fiber to their routine."

The trend is hitting at a critical time as an alarming 95% of Americans fail to meet daily fiber recommendations. While we should aim for 25-40g, most adults only manage a meager 8-11g. "Suddenly fiber feels relevant, not boring," Shapiro says.