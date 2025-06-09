Is Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant? Savannah Guthrie's Accidental Tease on Live TV Goes Viral

"Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the Boost," Guthrie expressed, much to her co-anchors' shock.

"Wait, what?" Carson Daly asked.

As Bush Hager discussed two upcoming viral clips, Guthrie could be heard in the background bickering with Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

"Stop that! Stop that!" Guthrie said, while Bush Hager seemed puzzled.

"Did you say Jenna's pregnant?" Roker queried.

"Are you making an announcement?" Daly added.

Bush Hager did not seem amused, declaring, "You guys, I understood what she said."

Another anchor joked, "I'm so excited for you!"