Is Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant? Savannah Guthrie's Accidental Tease on Live TV Goes Viral
Did Savannah Guthrie just accidentally spoil her friend's baby news?
The TODAY anchor had an interesting choice of words when introducing Jenna Bush Hager's "Morning Boost" on Monday, June 9, indicating she could potentially be pregnant.
Is Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant?
"Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the Boost," Guthrie expressed, much to her co-anchors' shock.
"Wait, what?" Carson Daly asked.
As Bush Hager discussed two upcoming viral clips, Guthrie could be heard in the background bickering with Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.
"Stop that! Stop that!" Guthrie said, while Bush Hager seemed puzzled.
"Did you say Jenna's pregnant?" Roker queried.
"Are you making an announcement?" Daly added.
Bush Hager did not seem amused, declaring, "You guys, I understood what she said."
Another anchor joked, "I'm so excited for you!"
Jenna Bush Hager's 3 Children
Bush Hager shares children Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, with her husband, Henry Hager.
In March, the mom-of-three offered her thoughts on having a fourth child after co-host Savannah admitted she had a dream about it.
"I have nothing to announce," Jenna said on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I’m pretty sure I’ve come to terms that three, even though it’s an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."
"It’s very normal," Savannah replied. "I think they call it ‘being broody.’ You’re kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenna is the godmother to Savannah's daughter, Vale, while Guthrie is the godmother to Hal.
"I want to weep because I’ve known Vale-y every day since she was born, many of us have, but also I’m so lucky to be her godmother," Jenna gushed. "I’m so proud of her because everything you’ve given to them, all of your faith that you’ve passed down so gently, without preaching, without demanding, are in those little kids and when the world feels dark, that is hope."
Jenna Bush Hager's Summer Agenda With Her Kids
The talk show host recently opened up about her summer plans for her kids, which include banning iPads during the week. If they want screentime, they will have to read first.
"So if they’re going to watch 30 minutes of television, they have to read for 30," Jenna explained. "Poppy was like, 'But what if I want to watch 8 hours?' Well, that’s never going to happen, but get to reading, queen!"
She will offer her children "special treats" for each book they finish in the coming months.