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Is This Sophie Rain's Secret Twin? Meet the Australian Beauty Taking Over the Internet

is this sophie rains secret twin meet the australian beauty taking over the internet
Source: Photo credit: Hope De Graauw
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July 28 2026, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

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There's a new face lighting up social media, and fans swear she's a dead ringer for OnlyFans sensation Sophie Rain. Her name is Hope De Graauw, she's from Australia, and she's quickly proving she's got a lot more going on than just a striking resemblance.

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is this sophie rains secret twin meet the australian beauty taking over the internet
Source: Photo credit: Hope De Graauw
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The Comparisons Are Everywhere

Scroll through Hope's page and you'll see it in the comments constantly: "Sophie Rain???", "wait this can't be real", "twins separated at birth?" The likeness has become impossible to ignore, and it's turned casual scrollers into instant fans. But those following along closely say Hope is carving out an identity that's entirely her own.

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is this sophie rains secret twin meet the australian beauty taking over the internet
Source: Photo credit: Hope De Graauw
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A Girl Who Actually Lives the Outback Life

Forget polished studio shoots — Hope's world is red dirt, rugged trails, and the roar of an engine. She was raised around Australia's wide-open terrain, and offroading isn't a gimmick for the camera, it's simply how she grew up. Whether she's tearing through a muddy trail or hauling a stuck rig free, she's completely in her element.

That kind of built-in authenticity is rare, and it's a big reason her audience keeps growing by the day.

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is this sophie rains secret twin meet the australian beauty taking over the internet
Source: Photo credit: Hope De Graauw
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Turns Out, She's a Legit Gearhead

What's really turning heads isn't just the face — it's the fact that Hope gets her hands dirty. She works on her own trucks, tackling suspension setups and mechanical repairs herself, no stunt double required. It's an unexpected combo: viral-level looks paired with genuine, hands-on skill most influencers simply don't have.

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is this sophie rains secret twin meet the australian beauty taking over the internet
Source: Photo credit: Hope De Graauw

Where Does She Go From Here?

With the Sophie Rain comparisons driving buzz and a genuinely rare skill set backing it up, insiders are betting Hope De Graauw won't be a niche name for long. All signs point to a fast rise — and this may be the earliest chance fans get to say they knew her before she blew up.

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