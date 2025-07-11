Isabela Merced Reveals Unexpected Person From Her Past Showed Up on 'Superman' Set: 'He Was So Chill About It'

Merced's upcoming role as Hawkgirl is a huge contrast from her portrayal as Dina in the HBO drama series The Last of Us.

"It feels crazy going from one to another," the TV star admitted. "[Superman director James Gunn] is crazy. He's got an insane brain with an imagination that knows no limits, and thankfully, people are giving him money so that he can continue to do this."

Although Merced confessed she's always been "more of a Batman girl," she is a fan of all Justice League superheroes.

"I watched JLU [Justice League Unlimited] growing up on Cartoon Network. It shaped me as a person in a way and allowed me to explore my creativity," she explained. "I had the action figures, and I would set up scenes. They would all have their own voices and personalities. This is a huge full-circle moment for me in Superman."