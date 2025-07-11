Isabela Merced Reveals Unexpected Person From Her Past Showed Up on 'Superman' Set: 'He Was So Chill About It'
Isabela Merced had a shocking visitor on the set of Superman.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about her Progressive partnership, the actress, 23, revealed which man surprised her while filming as Hawkgirl in the upcoming film.
"My doctor Ernie was there," she dished of her on-set experience, which took place in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. "I think he might be retired now. I didn't ask because, to me, he will forever be Dr. Ernie. He was the doctor for all of us, both of my brothers and me. He would give us our vaccinations, and he's just done so well. So I guess he just does whatever he wants now, and that includes background acting on a Hollywood blockbuster film."
Isabela Merced Lost Her Home in a Fire
Cleveland means a lot to Merced, who lost her home in a fire when she was 8 or 9 years old. She is proud to represent the city that raised her on the big screen and show fans why it holds such a special place in her heart.
"The only way that I can really continue to represent Cleveland, other than saying I'm from there all the time, would just be to continue being a nice, decent person," she expressed. "Midwestern hospitality is real, and it's true. [The people there are] just genuinely so kind. As long as I'm nice and keep a good head on my shoulders, I think I'll be representing Cleveland."
Isabela Merced's Upcoming Stint as Hawkgirl
Merced's upcoming role as Hawkgirl is a huge contrast from her portrayal as Dina in the HBO drama series The Last of Us.
"It feels crazy going from one to another," the TV star admitted. "[Superman director James Gunn] is crazy. He's got an insane brain with an imagination that knows no limits, and thankfully, people are giving him money so that he can continue to do this."
Although Merced confessed she's always been "more of a Batman girl," she is a fan of all Justice League superheroes.
"I watched JLU [Justice League Unlimited] growing up on Cartoon Network. It shaped me as a person in a way and allowed me to explore my creativity," she explained. "I had the action figures, and I would set up scenes. They would all have their own voices and personalities. This is a huge full-circle moment for me in Superman."
Isabela Merced's Superhero-Themed Progressive Collaboration
At the July 8 red carpet premiere, Merced teamed up with Progressive on a special photo opportunity for fans: a life-sized diorama of a car suspended mid-air, inspired by the famed Action Comics #1 cover. They also debuted a new Accident Response safety feature on the company's app, allowing drivers to ask for help on the road the second they need it.
"It makes perfect sense because Superman is a fictional character, but he's always there when people need him immediately," Merced said. "Somehow, he knows whenever someone's about to have a tree fall on them or get into a car accident. Progressive had the clever idea to step in and be the hero for people, since we don't have a Superman in real life."