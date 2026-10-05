Adult Star Isla Moon Spends Over $250 Every 2 Weeks on STI Tests and Pays Her 'Stunt' Partner $16K a Month to Work Alongside Her in the Bedroom

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Star Isla Moon gave followers an unfiltered look at the less glamorous side of working in the adult entertainment industry. The OnlyF--- creator revealed she spends more than $250 every two weeks on STI testing, and her partner, Andrew, follows the same routine.

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Isla Moon Opens Up About Her Testing Routine

Source: ISLA MOON Isla Moon took followers inside her STI testing appointment in an Instagram Reels video.

Moon recently documented the process for her followers, taking them along as she prepared for another trip to the clinic. Her candid Instagram Reels video has racked up more than 5 million views. Before heading to her appointment, Moon said, "First gotta clean and hydrate lots." Once at the clinic, she showed followers the extensive panel of infections she and Andrew are regularly screened for, including HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and hepatitis.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @THE.ISLA.MOON/INSTAGRAM Regular STI testing is part of Isla Moon's routine.

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The Testing Comes With a Hefty Price Tag

Source: ISLA MOON Isla Moon revealed she spends more than $250 every two weeks on STI testing.

After having blood drawn, Moon reacted to the experience with a simple "Ouchy." "Even bigger ouchy," she said after revealing that her own testing cost $258, with Andrew's testing expenses being separate. The online content creator revealed she would get the test results in 48 hours.

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Andrew Plays Multiple Roles

Source: ISLA MOON Isla Moon's partner Andrew also undergoes regular testing.

Andrew isn't just Moon's partner. He's also her assistant, helping manage the behind-the-scenes side of her business for a reported $16,000 a month. According to another video from Moon, Andrew "doesn't mind sharing, does his own stunts, does all the cooking, helps with accounting, is the official cameraman... and backup dancer."

Isla Moon Spent $4.5 Million Creating Her Own Reality Show

Source: ISLA MOON Isla Moon recently revealed she spent $4.5 million creating her own reality TV show about online content creators fishing.