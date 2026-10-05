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Adult Star Isla Moon Spends Over $250 Every 2 Weeks on STI Tests and Pays Her 'Stunt' Partner $16K a Month to Work Alongside Her in the Bedroom

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Source: ISLA MOON

Isla Moon opened up about the hefty cost of staying on top of her sexual health.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

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Star Isla Moon gave followers an unfiltered look at the less glamorous side of working in the adult entertainment industry.

The OnlyF--- creator revealed she spends more than $250 every two weeks on STI testing, and her partner, Andrew, follows the same routine.

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Isla Moon Opens Up About Her Testing Routine

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image of Isla Moon took followers inside her STI testing appointment in an Instagram Reels video.
Source: ISLA MOON

Isla Moon took followers inside her STI testing appointment in an Instagram Reels video.

Moon recently documented the process for her followers, taking them along as she prepared for another trip to the clinic.

Her candid Instagram Reels video has racked up more than 5 million views.

Before heading to her appointment, Moon said, "First gotta clean and hydrate lots."

Once at the clinic, she showed followers the extensive panel of infections she and Andrew are regularly screened for, including HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and hepatitis.

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Source: @THE.ISLA.MOON/INSTAGRAM

Regular STI testing is part of Isla Moon's routine.

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The Testing Comes With a Hefty Price Tag

image of Isla Moon revealed she spends more than $250 every two weeks on STI testing.
Source: ISLA MOON

Isla Moon revealed she spends more than $250 every two weeks on STI testing.

After having blood drawn, Moon reacted to the experience with a simple "Ouchy."

"Even bigger ouchy," she said after revealing that her own testing cost $258, with Andrew's testing expenses being separate.

The online content creator revealed she would get the test results in 48 hours.

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Andrew Plays Multiple Roles

image of Isla Moon's partner Andrew also undergoes regular testing.
Source: ISLA MOON

Isla Moon's partner Andrew also undergoes regular testing.

Andrew isn't just Moon's partner. He's also her assistant, helping manage the behind-the-scenes side of her business for a reported $16,000 a month.

According to another video from Moon, Andrew "doesn't mind sharing, does his own stunts, does all the cooking, helps with accounting, is the official cameraman... and backup dancer."

Isla Moon Spent $4.5 Million Creating Her Own Reality Show

image of Isla Moon recently revealed she spent $4.5 million creating her own reality TV show about online content creators fishing.
Source: ISLA MOON

Isla Moon recently revealed she spent $4.5 million creating her own reality TV show about online content creators fishing.

Moon previously opened up to OK! about creating her own reality TV show.

The series follows adult entertainers fishing off the Miami, Fla., coast.

"'P-------- fishing', lol. That's how I usually explain it to them because it gets people to ask questions and makes them a bit shocked when they hear that," Moon told OK!.

Initially, she said one producer told her the idea was "pretty much impossible."

However, now the show is streaming on Amazon Prime.

"I always loved filmmaking; ever since I was in high school, it's something I knew I wanted to eventually dive into," Moon detailed.

"At the time when I came up with the idea of Reel Rivals, I was wanting to expand my brand and try to get into more mainstream media and entertainment, and I kept getting no as an answer when people and casting producers found out what I do for work," she shared.

"I got so tired of being told no that I decided to make my own seat at the table," the performer continued.

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